Macron Ahead of Le Pen in 1st Round of French Election for 1st Time Ever - Poll

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — According to the survey conducted by Elabe for BFMTV and L'Express, Macron is projected to receive 25.5 percent of votes, while Le Pen is set to gain support of 25 percent of voters.

The chances for The Republicans' party nominee Francois Fillon decreased by 1.5 percent in two weeks, amounting to 17.5 percent.

The level of support for Socialist candidate Benoit Hamon remained unchanged, amounting to 13.5 percent, while chances of leader of left-wing political movement La France Insoumise (Unsubmissive France) Jean-Luc Melenchon increased by 1 percent to 13 percent.

The first round of the French presidential election is scheduled for April 23, while the run-off is set for May 7.