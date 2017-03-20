US Security Funding, Aid Cuts Threaten to ‘Completely Destabilize’ World

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — On Thursday, the White House released President Donald Trump’s blueprint for the fiscal year 2018 budget that proposes to reduce US contributions to the United Nations by nearly 50 percent.

"If the United States were to reduce significantly its investment, be it on humanitarian development aid, peace and security operations, the world and certain regions of the world would get completely destabilized," Mogherini said in remarks at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace.

Doctors Without Borders (MSF) Executive Director Jason Cone told Sputnik on Friday that Trump's UN cuts could undermine the ability of UN agencies such as the World Food Program and High Commissioner for Refugees.

Mogherini noted that the severe funding shortages the World Food Program faced in 2015 helped spark the Syrian refugee crisis.