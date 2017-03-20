US Security Funding, Aid Cuts Threaten to ‘Completely Destabilize’ World

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — On Thursday, the White House released President Donald Trump’s blueprint for the fiscal year 2018 budget that proposes to reduce US contributions to the United Nations by nearly 50 percent.
"If the United States were to reduce significantly its investment, be it on humanitarian development aid, peace and security operations, the world and certain regions of the world would get completely destabilized," Mogherini said in remarks at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace.
Doctors Without Borders (MSF) Executive Director Jason Cone told Sputnik on Friday that Trump's UN cuts could undermine the ability of UN agencies such as the World Food Program and High Commissioner for Refugees.
Mogherini noted that the severe funding shortages the World Food Program faced in 2015 helped spark the Syrian refugee crisis.
Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete If the EU is so upset about these programmes being shut down, they can pick up th etab on their own. The American taxpayers do not have the money but if they do they use their own religious or NGO charity so that they know where the money is going unlike with the United Nations. Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete "US spending cuts on international humanitarian aid and security operations could cause havoc in a number of regions of the world, EU High Representative Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Federica Mogherini said on Monday."
support
Perhaps the UN's friends in Daesh, Hezbollah, the narco cartels and Al-Queda could be persuaded to fund the UN's various world-destroying enterprises.
Dan
Mrs Mogherini, are you sure that the world needs Humanitarian Aids like the ones given to Libya, in 2011 ?
For all practical purposes, US/EU are now dispensable to the rest of the world, both economically and security wise !