US Issues Security Warning for Americans Ahead of Arab League Summit in Jordan

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Delegations from more than 20 countries will participate in the summit and the Dead Sea Highway will be closed March 21-30, the security warning added.

"The 28th annual Arab League Summit will be hosted by the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan from March 23-29, 2017 at the Dead Sea," the security warning stated. "In advance of this international conference, Jordanian security services have announced enhanced security measures, which may impact movements at and around the Dead Sea."

American nationals are also notified of a heavy security presence at Queen Alia International Airport with additional checkpoints around Amman, according to the security warning.

The Arab League, established in 1945, comprises 22 regional states that strive to cooperate on political, economic, cultural, scientific and social issues in order to promote the interests of the Arab world.