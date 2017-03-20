Germany Considers Erdogan's Comparisons With Nazis 'Unacceptable'

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The relations between Berlin and Ankara became tense after German-Turkish journalist Deniz Yucel was arrested in Istanbul in February over alleged links to a terrorist organization and terrorist propaganda.

"The government is watching this very closely, and we maintain that Nazi comparisons are unacceptable in any form," Demmer said, as quoted by the Hurriyet daily newspaper.

The situation between the two nations deteriorated further as authorities of several German cities, including Hamburg and Gaggenau, canceled Ankara's pre-referendum rallies. A number of high-ranking Turkish officials were to head the rallies among Turkish communities abroad in theirs efforts to secure support for national constitutional reform which would extend presidential powers.

In response to the rally bans, Erdogan compared German authorities, and later Dutch authorities who had also banned visits of several Turkish officials, to Nazis.