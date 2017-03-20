Register
20 March 2017
    Migrants and refugees walk toward the Serbian border with Hungary in the village of Nova Pazova, some 30 kilometers (20 miles) west of Belgrade, Serbia, Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2016.

    Turkish Lawmaker Calls for Sanctions on EU Countries Not Opened for Refugees

    © AP Photo/ Darko Vojinovic
    The Geneva Convention on the rights of refugees should be amended so that sanctions can be placed on those EU member states which do not open their borders to refugees, a senior Turkish lawmaker said Monday.

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The Geneva Conventions are a series of treaties and protocols outlining the standards of international law for the humanitarian treatment and guarantees within the war conflicts. The 1951 International Refugee Convention is one such protocol. Ratified by 145 countries, the Convention relating to the Status of Refugees defines the term "refugee," provides the rights of the asylum seekers, and outlines the obligations of the member states to protect refugees.

    Migrants demonstrate inside the Moria registration centre on the Greek island of Lesbos.
    © REUTERS/ Giorgos Moutafis
    EU Commission Says No Alternatives to EU-Turkey Migrant Deal Exist as Agreement's Future Unclear

    "Let’s renew the conventions or rewrite a new charter… There should be more serious provisions on states to open their doors to refugees. At the moment, there is no provision to impose any sanction on those [countries] who do not allow refugees," Atay Uslu, the chair of a commission of refugee rights in the Turkish parliament, said, as quoted by the Anadolu news agency.

    Migrants block the entrance of the Hellinikon camp in Athens in protest at poor living conditions on February 6, 2017
    © AFP 2017/ LOUISA GOULIAMAKI
    Earlier Migration Remarks Referred to 'Irregular Migrants' - Turkey's Interior Minister

    Uslu noted that the document should more clearly outline the integration policies and burden sharing for refugees, according to the news agency.

    “Integration policies and principles [for refugees] should be made clearer and assimilation must be banned. There is no provision on this in the Geneva Conventions,” he said.

    In February, the Refugees International non-profit organization said in a report that more than 3 million refugees now reside in Turkey, including 2.8 million refugees from Syria and 290,000 from other Middle Eastern countries.

    Turkey and the European Union agreed on a deal in March 2016, under which Ankara pledged to take back all undocumented migrants who arrive in EU states through its territory in exchange for the accommodation of Syrian refugees on a one-for-one basis in Turkey.

    migrants, refugees, Syrian crisis, European Union, Turkey
