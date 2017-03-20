Turkish Lawmaker Calls for Sanctions on EU Countries Not Opened for Refugees

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The Geneva Conventions are a series of treaties and protocols outlining the standards of international law for the humanitarian treatment and guarantees within the war conflicts. The 1951 International Refugee Convention is one such protocol. Ratified by 145 countries, the Convention relating to the Status of Refugees defines the term "refugee," provides the rights of the asylum seekers, and outlines the obligations of the member states to protect refugees.

"Let’s renew the conventions or rewrite a new charter… There should be more serious provisions on states to open their doors to refugees. At the moment, there is no provision to impose any sanction on those [countries] who do not allow refugees," Atay Uslu, the chair of a commission of refugee rights in the Turkish parliament, said, as quoted by the Anadolu news agency.

Uslu noted that the document should more clearly outline the integration policies and burden sharing for refugees, according to the news agency.

“Integration policies and principles [for refugees] should be made clearer and assimilation must be banned. There is no provision on this in the Geneva Conventions,” he said.

In February, the Refugees International non-profit organization said in a report that more than 3 million refugees now reside in Turkey, including 2.8 million refugees from Syria and 290,000 from other Middle Eastern countries.

Turkey and the European Union agreed on a deal in March 2016, under which Ankara pledged to take back all undocumented migrants who arrive in EU states through its territory in exchange for the accommodation of Syrian refugees on a one-for-one basis in Turkey.