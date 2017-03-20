Stoltenberg to Visit US March 20-22 - NATO

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – The issue of relations within NATO between the United States and other allies has become a relevant matter in recent months, after the election of Trump as the US president.

During his campaign, as well as after the victory, the US politician has repeatedly criticized the alliance, calling for its member states to increase defense spending to fulfill their obligations as part of NATO.

"The NATO Secretary General, Mr. Jens Stoltenberg, will visit the United States from Monday 20 March to Wednesday 22 March 2017. On Tuesday, 21 March, Mr. Stoltenberg will meet with the Secretary of Defence, the Hon. James Mattis and other senior US officials. On Wednesday, 22 March, the Secretary General will attend a meeting of the Foreign Ministers of the Global Coalition working to defeat ISIS. Mr. Stoltenberg will also have bilateral meetings during his visit," the statement read.

Only a handful of NATO members have reached the 2-percent target as of 2016. The United States is the top spender, allocating over 3.6 percent of its GDP on defense, followed by Greece, the United Kingdom, Estonia and Poland. The remaining 23 members are below target.