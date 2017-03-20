Register
17:47 GMT +320 March 2017
    Crimea

    Ukrainian Security Service Blacklists Serbian, Czech MPs for Visiting Crimea

    The National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine (NSDCU) has banned several Serbian and Czech lawmakers from entering the country for five years over their arrival in Crimea, Elena Gitlyanskaya, a spokeswoman for the NSDCU, said Monday.

    KIEV (Sputnik) — On Saturday, Crimea celebrated the third anniversary of the reunification with Russia. On Sunday, a delegation consisting of about 20 people, including members of the European Parliament, politicians from EU member states, CIS countries and Latin America, arrived in Crimea. The members of the delegation are expected to have a tour across local sights and hold meetings with the regional authorities.

    On Sunday, NSDCU Secretary Oleksandr Turchynov said that Ukraine may impose sanctions on politicians who arrived in Crimea for a three-day visit.

    "The Ukrainian security service has checked the information about the politicians from Europe and other countries staying in Crimea… It became known that four Serbian and one Czech nationals are illegally staying on the territory of the Crimean autonomous republic. The NSDCU has taken a decision to ban them from entering Ukraine for five years," Gitlyanskaya wrote on her Facebook page.

    The region rejoined Russia in March 2014 following the national referendum, with almost 97 percent of the residents having voted for the reunification. Ukraine still considers Crimea as an occupied territory.

      md74
      Those MP's must be really in deep pain now.. 5 year entry ban in Ukraine. They really think Ukraine will exist after 5 years?
