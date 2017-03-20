Ukrainian Security Service Blacklists Serbian, Czech MPs for Visiting Crimea

On Sunday, NSDCU Secretary Oleksandr Turchynov said that Ukraine may impose sanctions on politicians who arrived in Crimea for a three-day visit.
"The Ukrainian security service has checked the information about the politicians from Europe and other countries staying in Crimea… It became known that four Serbian and one Czech nationals are illegally staying on the territory of the Crimean autonomous republic. The NSDCU has taken a decision to ban them from entering Ukraine for five years," Gitlyanskaya wrote on her Facebook page.
The region rejoined Russia in March 2014 following the national referendum, with almost 97 percent of the residents having voted for the reunification. Ukraine still considers Crimea as an occupied territory.
Reply | 1 | Edit | Delete Those MP's must be really in deep pain now.. 5 year entry ban in Ukraine. They really think Ukraine will exist after 5 years?
