Germany to Defend Honor After New Nazi Remarks From Turkey - Chancellery

"We said in the past weeks that such comparisons are unacceptable. It makes no difference whether the chancellor or a minister is attacked, it counts as an attack on the entire Germany … There is a consensus in Germany that it… will defend its honor," Altmaier told Die Welt.

Merkel’s close aide stressed the German government will have enough opportunities this week to discuss its response to new accusations against its 60-year-old democracy. He added Berlin had no fear that Ankara would tear up the EU-Turkey refugee pact as it was in their mutual interest.