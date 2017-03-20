Refugee Flow From Turkey to Greece Sharply Rises After Ankara's Threats

On March 18, 2016, the European Union and Turkey agreed upon a deal, under which Ankara pledged to take back all undocumented migrants who come ashore in Greece if EU countries received Syrian refugees resettled from Turkish camps on a one-for-one basis. After the agreement took effect, the number of migrant arrivals in Greece has significantly diminished.
The relations between Turkey and EU member states have deteriorated due to the refusal of several EU member states, including the Netherlands and Germany, to allow Turkish officials attend the local expat communities' rallies ahead of the Turkish constitutional amendments referendum which is to take place on April 16. The move prompted strong criticism from Turkey’s leadership, including Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu who warned that the refugee deal could be broken.
