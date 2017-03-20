Ukraine Politicians’ Visit to Crimea Impossible Over Prosecution Threat

© REUTERS/ Antonio Parrinello NATO Tries to Demonize Russia to Justify Containment Policy - Russian Envoy

SIMFEROPOL (Sputnik) – On Sunday, a delegation consisting of about 20 people, including members of the European Parliament, politicians from EU member states, CIS countries and Latin America, arrived in Crimea.

"I rely on official statements of the Ukrainian authorities saying that ‘we will bring them to court, initiate criminal case, imprison them’," Muradov said.

Crimea rejoined Russia in March 2014 after the referendum held on March 16, with almost 97 percent of the residents having voted for the reunification. Ukraine still considers Crimea an occupied territory.

"Those lawmakers who had an opportunity and wish to arrive came. We tried not to announce specifically who would arrive because pressure on those who arrive in Crimea to see everything with own eyes is being exerted," Muradov said.