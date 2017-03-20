Russian Senator Believes IMF Loan Review Delay Linked to Kiev's Sanctions

Register
14:45 GMT +320 March 2017
    Radicals in front of a Sberbank branch in Kiev, putting up posters which read Attention! This is a bank of an aggressor country. It will be closed. Urgently withdraw your money!, during a protest. Graffiti reads Death to Russian banks. March 10, 2017

    The postponement by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) of the third review of its loan program to Ukraine is likely to be caused by Kiev's decisions on the Donbass blockade and sanctions against the Ukrainian branches of Russian banks, Konstantin Kosachev, the chair of the Foreign Affairs Committee of the Russian upper house of parliament, said.

    KIEV (Sputnik) — On Thursday, Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko approved the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine's proposal to impose one-year sanctions on subsidiaries of five Russian state banks, including Sberbank and VTB.

    "It is indicative that today's IMF session on Ukraine was postponed, it should be a signal to Kiev authorities. This decision of the IMF is impossible to read as anything other than dissatisfaction with Kiev's latest decisions regarding the branches of Russian banks and the blockade of Donbass," Kosachev said.

    Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko wipes his brow during a press conference with his German and French counterparts following talks at the chancellery in Berlin on August 24, 2015
    © AFP 2017/ TOBIAS SCHWARZ
    Wake-Up Call: IMF Delaying New Loan to Ukraine Signals Major Shift in West's Stance Towards Kiev
    The lawmaker described the treatment of Russian banks as "extrajudicial actions of the Ukrainian side" that do nothing to help regulate the conflict between Kiev and the Donbass region.

    Koschev stressed that such actions should not be mixed up with the issue of Ukraine's debt to Russia, which has existed for years and should be discussed under any circumstances.

    According to the Ukrainian Finance Ministry, the delay was caused by the need to calculate the consequences from Ukraine's measures used in response to the Donbass blockade.

    Kiev launched a special military operation in Ukraine’s southeast in April 2014, after local residents refused to recognize the new Ukrainian authorities. In February 2015, the Minsk peace agreement was signed between Ukraine’s conflicting sides, but the ceasefire has repeatedly been violated.

    The situation in Ukraine’s southeast escalated in January, when the fighting between Ukrainian forces and the militia of the self-proclaimed Donetsk and Lugansk people’s republics intensified.

