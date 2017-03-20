Register
    Ukraine's President Petro Poroshenko attends a joint press conference with the NATO Secretary General after a NATO Summit session on Ukraine during the second day of a NATO Summit in Warsaw, Poland on July 9, 2016

    Kiev Lost Control Over Donbass Due to Blockade - Poroshenko

    © AFP 2017/ WOJTEK RADWANSKI
    Kiev has lost its last sphere of influence over the Donbass region as a result of its blockade, Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko said Monday.

    KIEV (Sputnik) – The blockade of railway tracks between the self-proclaimed Donbass republics and Ukraine began in late January by former participants of military operations in Donbass. It has led to disruptions in deliveries of anthracite coal to Kiev-controlled territories. The blockade led to irregularities in supplies of anthracite coal from Donbass, leading to power shortages in Ukraine and prompting Kiev to declare an energy emergency.

    Ukrainian military veteran walks along rails as he takes part in a blockade against ongoing trade with Russian-backed insurgents, on February 23, 2017, in Kryvyi Torets railway station, Donetsk region
    © AFP 2017/ Aleksey FILIPPOV
    Drifting Apart: Kiev 'on Verge of Losing Donetsk and Lugansk' With Donbass Blockade

    There have been a series of reports that Western governments were critical of the blockade and its following legitimization by Poroshenko.

    "As a result of the blockade, Ukraine lost its last sphere of influence on this territory," Poroshenko said, as broadcast by the 112 Ukraina television channel.

    The blockade is negatively affecting the whole country, including the energy, metallurgy industries and the national budget, the Ukrainian president stressed.

    In late January, a group of former participants of Ukraine's military operation in Donbass, including several lawmakers, blocked traffic on several segments of freight rail lines running from the territories uncontrolled by Kiev. The blockade led to irregularities in supplies of anthracite coal from Donbass, leading to power shortages in Ukraine and prompting Kiev to declare an energy emergency.

    On Thursday, Poroshenko put into force the decision of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine to halt transport connection with the DPR and the LPR until the ceasefire was fully established in the region. Additionally, he made provisions to return the enterprises that local authorities had introduced the external control over to Ukraine's jurisdiction.

    The situation in Ukraine’s southeast escalated in January, when fighting between Ukrainian forces and the militia of the self-proclaimed republics intensified.

    In particular, in a recent phone conversation with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, top French diplomat Jean-Marc Ayrault expressed dissatisfaction over the blockade.

    According to a statement by the Russian Foreign Ministry, "Ayrault confirmed that France wants the blockade of Donbass to be ended."

    Earlier, the blockade was criticized by German Foreign Ministry spokesperson Martin Schaefer who said that Kiev's actions deepen separatist tendencies in Donbass. He added that the Ukrainian government was not actively opposing the activists, which blocked the cargo traffic.

    blockade, Petro Poroshenko, Donbass, Ukraine
      avatar
      jas
      Poroshenko knows about You Tube?
      www.youtube.com/watch?v=aHWHqj8g7Bk
      Poroshenko: "Their children will hole up in the basements - this is how we win the war!" [ENG SUBS]
    • Reply
      avatar
      jj42
      Chocolate brained Poroshenko.
    • Reply
      avatar
      jas
      Another interview with Poroshenko. Poroshenko estimates nothing left to steal in 6-7 years. *sarcasm*
      www.youtube.com/watch?v=LFU-Qr1Ihlw
      Is Ukraine violating ceasefire regulations? | Conflict Zone
    • Reply
      avatar
      Medvezhonok
      So what he is saying, if I understand correctly, is that Ukraine cut off its nose to spite its face and now it can't smell the coffee. Wasn't that at least a little bit predictable? This sounds like a desperate attempt to save face before either lifting the blockade or begging Russia to assume control. More likely the former than the latter, but one can but hope.
