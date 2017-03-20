Kiev Lost Control Over Donbass Due to Blockade - Poroshenko

KIEV (Sputnik) – The blockade of railway tracks between the self-proclaimed Donbass republics and Ukraine began in late January by former participants of military operations in Donbass. It has led to disruptions in deliveries of anthracite coal to Kiev-controlled territories. The blockade led to irregularities in supplies of anthracite coal from Donbass, leading to power shortages in Ukraine and prompting Kiev to declare an energy emergency.

There have been a series of reports that Western governments were critical of the blockade and its following legitimization by Poroshenko.

"As a result of the blockade, Ukraine lost its last sphere of influence on this territory," Poroshenko said, as broadcast by the 112 Ukraina television channel.

The blockade is negatively affecting the whole country, including the energy, metallurgy industries and the national budget, the Ukrainian president stressed.

In late January, a group of former participants of Ukraine's military operation in Donbass, including several lawmakers, blocked traffic on several segments of freight rail lines running from the territories uncontrolled by Kiev. The blockade led to irregularities in supplies of anthracite coal from Donbass, leading to power shortages in Ukraine and prompting Kiev to declare an energy emergency.

On Thursday, Poroshenko put into force the decision of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine to halt transport connection with the DPR and the LPR until the ceasefire was fully established in the region. Additionally, he made provisions to return the enterprises that local authorities had introduced the external control over to Ukraine's jurisdiction.

The situation in Ukraine’s southeast escalated in January, when fighting between Ukrainian forces and the militia of the self-proclaimed republics intensified.

In particular, in a recent phone conversation with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, top French diplomat Jean-Marc Ayrault expressed dissatisfaction over the blockade.

According to a statement by the Russian Foreign Ministry, "Ayrault confirmed that France wants the blockade of Donbass to be ended."

Earlier, the blockade was criticized by German Foreign Ministry spokesperson Martin Schaefer who said that Kiev's actions deepen separatist tendencies in Donbass. He added that the Ukrainian government was not actively opposing the activists, which blocked the cargo traffic.