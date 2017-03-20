Premature to Discuss Details of Proposed National Autonomies in Syria - Kremlin

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Peskov told reporters said the agenda of ongoing consultations encompass "a lot of provisions, possible configurations of political settlement."

"There is no unanimous opinion so far at the talks, the process is rather difficult. In this situation, I do not think that we can speak separately about individual parameters before they are agreed on," Peskov said.

His comments came hours after Leonid Slutsky, chairman of the Russian lower house of parliament's international affairs committee, spoke with reporters in Damascus, where he said it was difficult to envisage the Syrian reconciliation process without the possibility of forming national autonomies.

"We shall discuss with the country’s leadership, with lawmakers the situation with the constitution, the most important issues – the implementation of the UN Security Council resolution 2254, prisoner exchanges, the possibility of establishment of national autonomies without which we cannot envisage the current process of reconciliation in the country," Slutsky told reporters in Damascus.