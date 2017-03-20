Haunted House: Trump Administration Struggling With Obama's Political Legacy

The document entitled "Stop the Shadow Government; Protect Our National Security" claims that before leaving office the Obama administration took actions to "subvert national security."

"It's an unprecedented bureaucratic coup undermining our security. […] It has led to dangerous leaks, criminal violations of the Espionage Act, and the creation of a shadow government to sabotage the new Administration," the petition reads.

The authors of the petition added that before leaving office the former presidential administration "rewrote the national security rulebook to share intercepted communications with more unelected bureaucrats."

However, the theory of "Obama’s shadow government" has already been circulating for several weeks. In particular, on March 4, Rep. Mike Kelly claimed that Obama is not staying in Washington so his younger daughter can graduate from her school.

"President Obama himself said he was gonna stay in Washington until his daughter graduated. I think we oughta pitch in to let him go somewhere else because he’s only there for one purpose and one purpose only, and that is to run a shadow government that is gonna totally upset the new agenda," Kelly said at a local Republican meeting.

However, later he backed off his controversial claim, saying that he does not believe that Obama is personally running any "shadow government."

Following Kelly’s statement a petition was launched by Keystone Progress, an organization funded by billionaire George Soros. The petition called for the Ethics Committee of the House of Representatives to begin the process of censuring Mike Kelly for his remarks about Obama.

"This lie is an unacceptable breach of the standards of his office and an affront to the prestige of the United States Congress," it read.

Earlier, in an interview with RT, former National Security Agency (NSA) technical specialist William Binney said that the agency collected information on US congressmen, members of the presidential administration, judges and other officials.

© REUTERS/ Shannon Stapleton US House Intelligence Committee Has No Proof of Alleged Trump Tower Wiretapping

According to Binney, the US intelligence agency can use that information against anyone it regards as a potential threat, and now it is manipulating the government and creating problems for the Republicans.

Russian analyst Alexei Mukhin, director of the Center for Political Information, suggested that Obama may be involved in a standoff in Washington against the new presidential administration.

"Obama is an incarnation of the administrative resource currently working against Trump. I would not say there is a bureaucratic revolution underway. This is rather a bureaucratic civil war. The target is Trump and his team. The goal is to undermine Trump’s presidency," Mukhin told RT.

According to the expert, the standoff poses a threat to national security, rather than to Trump. He suggested that the current situation would lead to reputational losses for Washington in the global political arena.

"US intelligence should take care of such political activities [of the former administration]. But the problem is that intelligence agencies are also involved in this struggle on both sides of the fence, making the situation critical for Trump," he added.

© AP Photo/ Saul Loeb/Pool Trump Should Apologize if Obama Wiretap Tweet Unfounded - US Congresswoman

Barack Obama’s political career is far from being over, according to Alexander Domrin, a specialist in American studies and professor at the Russian Higher School of Economics.

"He has come off the stage for a while, but I think there will be a role for him. From the very beginning, Obama was a political project and this project is not over," Domrin suggested.

According to the expert, the anti-Trump campaign by the Democrats may inflict damage on the American political system because there are persistent attempts to block the policy of the current president.

"The more of such attempts there will be the more reasons there will be to say that the United States in its current form and the notion of democracy are incompatible," Domrin concluded.

