Haunted House: Trump Administration Struggling With Obama's Political Legacy

"It's an unprecedented bureaucratic coup undermining our security. […] It has led to dangerous leaks, criminal violations of the Espionage Act, and the creation of a shadow government to sabotage the new Administration," the petition reads.
The authors of the petition added that before leaving office the former presidential administration "rewrote the national security rulebook to share intercepted communications with more unelected bureaucrats."
However, the theory of "Obama’s shadow government" has already been circulating for several weeks. In particular, on March 4, Rep. Mike Kelly claimed that Obama is not staying in Washington so his younger daughter can graduate from her school.
"President Obama himself said he was gonna stay in Washington until his daughter graduated. I think we oughta pitch in to let him go somewhere else because he’s only there for one purpose and one purpose only, and that is to run a shadow government that is gonna totally upset the new agenda," Kelly said at a local Republican meeting.
Following Kelly’s statement a petition was launched by Keystone Progress, an organization funded by billionaire George Soros. The petition called for the Ethics Committee of the House of Representatives to begin the process of censuring Mike Kelly for his remarks about Obama.
"This lie is an unacceptable breach of the standards of his office and an affront to the prestige of the United States Congress," it read.
Earlier, in an interview with RT, former National Security Agency (NSA) technical specialist William Binney said that the agency collected information on US congressmen, members of the presidential administration, judges and other officials.
Russian analyst Alexei Mukhin, director of the Center for Political Information, suggested that Obama may be involved in a standoff in Washington against the new presidential administration.
"Obama is an incarnation of the administrative resource currently working against Trump. I would not say there is a bureaucratic revolution underway. This is rather a bureaucratic civil war. The target is Trump and his team. The goal is to undermine Trump’s presidency," Mukhin told RT.
According to the expert, the standoff poses a threat to national security, rather than to Trump. He suggested that the current situation would lead to reputational losses for Washington in the global political arena.
"US intelligence should take care of such political activities [of the former administration]. But the problem is that intelligence agencies are also involved in this struggle on both sides of the fence, making the situation critical for Trump," he added.
"He has come off the stage for a while, but I think there will be a role for him. From the very beginning, Obama was a political project and this project is not over," Domrin suggested.
According to the expert, the anti-Trump campaign by the Democrats may inflict damage on the American political system because there are persistent attempts to block the policy of the current president.
"The more of such attempts there will be the more reasons there will be to say that the United States in its current form and the notion of democracy are incompatible," Domrin concluded.
jas
--
I never realized the Democrats had enslaved the people of the US to this extent. The trump vote is even being fought. I think it is a bad move for the Democrats because people now see that they sole purpose is their own power.
double bonus
Back in the 1980's they prosecuted people in the Savings & Loan scandal,
Junk Bond Trading, and Insider Trading in the Stock Market.
This is much worse. Anyone from the Obama Administration who acted in Obama's behalf against Trump after January 20th, 2017, needs to be prosecuted. This is not about Billionaires or the 1% vs. the 99%. This is about basic law and order, and letting criminals get away with serious crimes.
The Trump Administration needs to prosecute these people, have them recognized as criminal pariahs, and make an example out of them.
Especially the bankers and their media lackeys.
Yes, yes. Bring back the gas chambers and the electric chairs.
Trump needs to gas and fry at least 2 bankers and 2 corporate media lackeys every other week. No appeals process. Just Prosecute, Convict, then Gas! Prosecute, Convict, then Fry! At least give them felony convictions!
marcanhalt