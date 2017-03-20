Register
    Barack Obama shadow (File)

    Haunted House: Trump Administration Struggling With Obama's Political Legacy

    Politics
    Over 145,000 people have signed a petition launched by the American Center for Law and Justice (ACLJ) social activism organization, calling to stop the "shadow government" run by former US President Barack Obama.

    President Donald Trump talks with former President Barack Obama on Capitol Hill in Washington, Friday, Jan. 20, 2017, after Trump took the presidential oath
    Senators' Letter to Tillerson Start of New Campaign to Break With Obama's Legacy
    The document entitled "Stop the Shadow Government; Protect Our National Security" claims that before leaving office the Obama administration took actions to "subvert national security."

    "It's an unprecedented bureaucratic coup undermining our security. […] It has led to dangerous leaks, criminal violations of the Espionage Act, and the creation of a shadow government to sabotage the new Administration," the petition reads.

    The authors of the petition added that before leaving office the former presidential administration "rewrote the national security rulebook to share intercepted communications with more unelected bureaucrats."

    However, the theory of "Obama’s shadow government" has already been circulating for several weeks. In particular, on March 4, Rep. Mike Kelly claimed that Obama is not staying in Washington so his younger daughter can graduate from her school.

    "President Obama himself said he was gonna stay in Washington until his daughter graduated. I think we oughta pitch in to let him go somewhere else because he’s only there for one purpose and one purpose only, and that is to run a shadow government that is gonna totally upset the new agenda," Kelly said at a local Republican meeting.

    U.S. President Donald Trump reacts after delivering his first address to a joint session of Congress from the floor of the House of Representatives iin Washington, U.S., February 28, 2017
    Not Their President: Majority of Young Americans See Trump Presidency as 'Illegitimate'
    However, later he backed off his controversial claim, saying that he does not believe that Obama is personally running any "shadow government."

    Following Kelly’s statement a petition was launched by Keystone Progress, an organization funded by billionaire George Soros. The petition called for the Ethics Committee of the House of Representatives to begin the process of censuring Mike Kelly for his remarks about Obama.

    "This lie is an unacceptable breach of the standards of his office and an affront to the prestige of the United States Congress," it read.

    Earlier, in an interview with RT, former National Security Agency (NSA) technical specialist William Binney said that the agency collected information on US congressmen, members of the presidential administration, judges and other officials.

    U.S. President-elect Donald Trump sits with PayPal co-founder and Facebook board member Peter Thiel, Apple Inc CEO Tim Cook, Oracle CEO Safra Catz and Tesla Chief Executive Elon Musk during a meeting with technology leaders at Trump Tower in New York U.S., December 14, 2016.
    US House Intelligence Committee Has No Proof of Alleged Trump Tower Wiretapping
    According to Binney, the US intelligence agency can use that information against anyone it regards as a potential threat, and now it is manipulating the government and creating problems for the Republicans.

    Russian analyst Alexei Mukhin, director of the Center for Political Information, suggested that Obama may be involved in a standoff in Washington against the new presidential administration.

    "Obama is an incarnation of the administrative resource currently working against Trump. I would not say there is a bureaucratic revolution underway. This is rather a bureaucratic civil war. The target is Trump and his team. The goal is to undermine Trump’s presidency," Mukhin told RT.

    According to the expert, the standoff poses a threat to national security, rather than to Trump. He suggested that the current situation would lead to reputational losses for Washington in the global political arena.

    "US intelligence should take care of such political activities [of the former administration]. But the problem is that intelligence agencies are also involved in this struggle on both sides of the fence, making the situation critical for Trump," he added.

    President Donald Trump talks with former President Barack Obama on Capitol Hill in Washington, Friday, Jan. 20, 2017, after Trump took the presidential oath
    Trump Should Apologize if Obama Wiretap Tweet Unfounded - US Congresswoman
    Barack Obama’s political career is far from being over, according to Alexander Domrin, a specialist in American studies and professor at the Russian Higher School of Economics.

    "He has come off the stage for a while, but I think there will be a role for him. From the very beginning, Obama was a political project and this project is not over," Domrin suggested.

    According to the expert, the anti-Trump campaign by the Democrats may inflict damage on the American political system because there are persistent attempts to block the policy of the current president.

    "The more of such attempts there will be the more reasons there will be to say that the United States in its current form and the notion of democracy are incompatible," Domrin concluded.

     

      jas
      "The more of such attempts there will be the more reasons there will be to say that the United States in its current form and the notion of democracy are incompatible," Domrin concluded.
      I never realized the Democrats had enslaved the people of the US to this extent. The trump vote is even being fought. I think it is a bad move for the Democrats because people now see that they sole purpose is their own power.
      [The Obama Administration took action to empower the entrenched bureaucracy to subvert our national security right before leaving office. It has led to dangerous leaks, criminal violations of the Espionage Act, and the creation of a shadow government to sabotage the new Administration. We discovered that about two weeks before the Obama Administration left office, it rewrote the national security rulebook to share intercepted communications with more unelected bureaucrats. This dramatically endangers our national security and has led to dangerous classified leaks.]

      Back in the 1980's they prosecuted people in the Savings & Loan scandal,
      Junk Bond Trading, and Insider Trading in the Stock Market.

      This is much worse. Anyone from the Obama Administration who acted in Obama's behalf against Trump after January 20th, 2017, needs to be prosecuted. This is not about Billionaires or the 1% vs. the 99%. This is about basic law and order, and letting criminals get away with serious crimes.

      The Trump Administration needs to prosecute these people, have them recognized as criminal pariahs, and make an example out of them.
      Especially the bankers and their media lackeys.

      Yes, yes. Bring back the gas chambers and the electric chairs.
      Trump needs to gas and fry at least 2 bankers and 2 corporate media lackeys every other week. No appeals process. Just Prosecute, Convict, then Gas! Prosecute, Convict, then Fry! At least give them felony convictions!
      Keep cleaning house. Exorcism will not work otherwise they would have called in the expert; Clinton herself. One has to wonder, at the same time, why Laura Bush is not shaking George during his sleep, questioning "Are you going to do something, or not?"
