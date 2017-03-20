Kremlin Comments on US House Hearing on Russian 'Interference' in 2016 Election

"These are domestic US affairs, I guess. Our attitude toward this hysteria is known and we have nothing to add," Peskov told reporters when asked to comment on an upcoming House Select Intelligence Committee hearing on Russian "interference" in the 2016 presidential election later on Monday.
The January US Intelligence Community released a report saying it has "high confidence" on Russia’s meddling in the 2016 presidential election. The report does not provide any evidence that the alleged propaganda campaign had an effect on US voters or specific election results.
Russian officials have repeatedly denied the accusations as groundless.
All comments
Show new comments (0)