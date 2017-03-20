Kremlin Comments on US House Hearing on Russian 'Interference' in 2016 Election

© AFP 2017/ Bryan R. Smith Trump's Spy Chief Pick Wants Probe of Russia’s Alleged Meddling in US Election

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The Kremlin's well-known attitude toward the United States' hysteria alleging Russia's meddling in the 2016 presidential election is well known, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Monday.

"These are domestic US affairs, I guess. Our attitude toward this hysteria is known and we have nothing to add," Peskov told reporters when asked to comment on an upcoming House Select Intelligence Committee hearing on Russian "interference" in the 2016 presidential election later on Monday.

The January US Intelligence Community released a report saying it has "high confidence" on Russia’s meddling in the 2016 presidential election. The report does not provide any evidence that the alleged propaganda campaign had an effect on US voters or specific election results.

Russian officials have repeatedly denied the accusations as groundless.