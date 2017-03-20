France’s Absence From Aleppo Defeat for Paris, Europe - Macron

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Syria’s once economic capital Aleppo has been ravaged by years of fighting between various Islamist factions and government forces. Troops loyal to President Bashar Assad reclaimed the northern city last December.

"What happened in Aleppo was obviously a serious defeat for France and Europe," Macron told a French television channel, France 2.

"The fact that the Syrian crisis is being handled mostly by Russia and Iran is unacceptable. I want France to reclaim its diplomatic leadership in order to be able to look for a political solution to the Syrian crisis," he added.