US Invited to Afghanistan Peace Conference in Moscow - Russian Foreign Ministry

He noted that Washington has not yet responded to Moscow's invitation.

"We held consultations with all regional countries in February, and are now expanding the range of these consultations on April 14 and have invited representatives of the five Central Asian states and the US," Kabulov said.

He added that Russia has not invited members of the Taliban fundamentalist movement to the peace conference on Afghanistan.

"The point is that representatives of states and governments are taking part in these consultations. The Taliban movement is not a government," Kabulov said.

He noted that the parties plant to focus on the coordination of joint efforts to promote national reconciliation between the Afghan government and the Taliban.

"This will be a central issue," Kabulov said of the 12-country consultations.