Russia Ready to Restore Military Ties With Japan - Defense Minister

TOKYO (Sputnik) — Shoigu is meeting Japanese Defense Minister Tomomi Inada, alongside Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his Japanese counterpart Fumio Kishida, as part of "2+2" format consultations in Tokyo.

"I am convinced that today's meeting will contribute to strengthening friendly relations between the armed forces of the two countries and developing mutually beneficial military cooperation," Shoigu said.

"I would like to assure my Japanese colleagues of readiness for constructive work to restore military ties," the Russian defense minister said.