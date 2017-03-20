Russian, Japanese 2+2 Dialogue May Be Vital for Asia-Pacific Security - Lavrov

TOKYO (Sputnik) — According to the Russian foreign minister, "we are ready for a substantial and trust-based dialogue."

"We are certain that such a dialogue, its deepening and intensification, corresponds fully to the interests of our countries and may play an important role in ensuring stability in the Asia Pacific region," Lavrov said at the 2+2 talks.

The resumption of dialogue in the "2+2" format between Russia and Japan indicates intention to raise Russian-Japanese relations to a qualitatively new level, Lavrov added.

"Resumption of our dialogue in the ‘2+2’ format according to the agreement between the two states’ leaders demonstrates mutual aspiration to raise our relations to a new level and expand cooperation in the spheres of global and regional security."