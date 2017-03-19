Register
20:32 GMT +319 March 2017
Live
    Search
    Emmanuel Macron (C), head of the political movement En Marche !, or Forward !, and candidate for the 2017 French presidential election, smiles during a visit to a qualification class for refugees of German railway operator Deutsche Bahn in Berlin, Germany January 10, 2017

    Macron Expected to Win 1st Round of French Presidential Election With 26.5%

    © REUTERS/ Fabrizio Bensch
    Politics
    Get short URL
    118302

    French independent presidential hopeful Emmanuel Macron would win 26.5 percent in the first round of presidential election in France against Marine Le Pen's 26 percent, while The Republicans presidential candidate Francois Fillon would gain 19 percent of the votes, according to the poll.

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — French independent presidential hopeful Emmanuel Macron is predicted to become a leader in the first round of the election as he is now 0.5 percent ahead of far-right National Front (FN) party leader Marine Le Pen, an Odoxa poll showed on Sunday.

    According to the poll, "En Marche!" movement's leader would win 26.5 percent in the first round against Le Pen's 26 percent, while The Republicans presidential candidate Francois Fillon would gain 19 percent of the votes.

    French presidential candidate Emmanuel Macron presents his program
    © Sputnik/ Irina Kalashnikova
    Over Half of French Believe Macron Unable to Ensure Security of Citizens
    Macron would beat Le Pen in the second round with 64 percent against 36 percent of the vote, the poll's results showed. The National Front leader is also expected to get 43 percent against Fillon's 57 percent of the vote if they meet in the run-off, the polling organization specified.

    An OpinionWay poll, published on March 13, meanwhile, showed that Le Pen would beat her closest rival Macron with 27 percent against 25 percent of the votes.

    The first round of the election is scheduled for April 23, while the run-off is expected to take place on May 7.

    Related:

    Over Half of French Believe Macron Unable to Ensure Security of Citizens
    Macron Vows to Close Down Islamist Associations on French Soil
    French Presidential Hopeful Macron Explains What Being a Populist Means for Him
    Poll: Le Pen, Macron in Tight Race for Victory in First Round of French Election
    Tags:
    opinion poll, French Presidential Election 2017, Marine Le Pen, Emmanuel Macron, France
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    All comments

    • Reply
      avatar
      jas
      That's how they manipulate people with polls. They release something people agree with, to validate the poll. Then they release the lie and confront people with accepting only what pleases them, thus invalidating the individual's judgment.
    Show new comments (0)

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Threat From the Deep: Deadly Might of Russia's Submarine Fleet
    Sentinels of the Deep: Deadly Might of Russia's Submarine Fleet
    Secret Service Laptop Cartoon
    Secret Service, Public Property?
    Vityaz DT-30P1: infographics
    Vityaz DT Vehicle: Specifics of Russian All-Terrain Vehicle

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok