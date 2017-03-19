Over Half of French Believe Macron Unable to Ensure Security of Citizens

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Over 50 percent of French voters believe that independent presidential candidate Emmanuel Macron is unable to ensure security of the country’s citizens, a new Ifop poll showed on Sunday.
According to the poll for Le Journal du Dimanche, 54 percent of respondents believed Macron could not guarantee their security, with 46 percent saying the opposite.
About 1,000 adults in France participated in the poll, which was conducted on March 16-17.
The first round of the election is scheduled for April 23, while the run-off is expected to take place on May 7.
