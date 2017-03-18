Register
21:47 GMT +318 March 2017
Live
    Search
    Angelino Alfano, the Italian Foreign Minister, gestures as he speaks at a press conference in Belgrade, Serbia, Tuesday, March 14, 2017

    Italian Foreign Minister Alfano Announces Creation of Popular Alternative Party

    © AP Photo/ Marko Drobnjakovic
    Politics
    Get short URL
    28202

    Italian Foreign Minister Foreign Minister Angelino Alfano said that new party, called Popular Alternative was established.

    ROME (Sputnik) – Italian Foreign Minister Foreign Minister Angelino Alfano announced on Saturday the creation of a new party, called Popular Alternative.

    The founding congress of the new party established on the basis of previous Alfano’s party New Center-Right was held in Rome.

    "We will become an alternative to [French National Front leader Marine] Le Pen, to left forces going behind, to those, who say ‘No,’ those, who do not care about the republic," Alfano said.

    Italy's Prime Minister Matteo Renzi announces his resignation during a press conference at the Palazzo Chigi following the results of the vote for a referendum on constitutional reforms, on December 5, 2016 in Rome.
    © AP Photo/ Andreas SOLARO/AFP
    Italy's Former PM Renzi Resigns as Democratic Party's Leader
    He noted that the previous party became a normal right-center political force but failed to fulfill its tasks.

    Popular Alternative will give a choice to liberals and centrists, providing with an opportunity to approach with the European popular parties and to oppose nationalist and anti-European movements, Alfano explained.

    Alfano’s New Center-Right party emerged in the fall of 2013 as a result of the split of the People of Freedom party headed by Silvio Berlusconi.

    Related:

    Italian Lega Nord Party's Leader May Pay One More Visit to Crimea
    Italy's Former PM Renzi Resigns as Democratic Party's Leader
    Italy's Referendum: People Lose Trust in Mainstream Parties, Flemish Party Says
    Italian Political Parties Prepare for Potential Snap Elections
    Tags:
    Popular Alternative, Angelino Alfano, Italy
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    All comments

    • Reply
      avatar
      jas
      So now the Marxists/neocons, purveyors of evil, are going to try to poison and redefine the word "populist" like it did liberal, conservative, anarchist, fascist, racist, etc. It is a tactic to deflect what they do and try and blame everything bad on others, when they are the main cause of the troubles.

      LePen has nothing to do with Italy. Why would he slam LePen if he is really what he claims to be? LePen is not asking for anything regular people don't want, to survive as a culture in their country.
    • Reply
      avatar
      jas
      opportunity to approach with the European popular parties and to oppose nationalist and anti-European movements, Alfano explained.
      --
      Wrong. Nationalist is pro-Europe, anti-authoritarian (EU). The EU is anti_European. Sputnik continues to spread globalist propaganda. The same stuff CNN spews out.
    Show new comments (0)

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Aquatic Fairytale: A Moscow School Teaches Women How to Become Mermaids
    Aquatic Fairytale: A Moscow School Teaches Women How to Become Mermaids
    Secret Service Laptop Cartoon
    Secret Service, Public Property?
    Vityaz DT-30P1: infographics
    Vityaz DT Vehicle: Specifics of Russian All-Terrain Vehicle

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok