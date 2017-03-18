Italian Foreign Minister Alfano Announces Creation of Popular Alternative Party

ROME (Sputnik) – Italian Foreign Minister Foreign Minister Angelino Alfano announced on Saturday the creation of a new party, called Popular Alternative.
The founding congress of the new party established on the basis of previous Alfano’s party New Center-Right was held in Rome.
"We will become an alternative to [French National Front leader Marine] Le Pen, to left forces going behind, to those, who say ‘No,’ those, who do not care about the republic," Alfano said.
Popular Alternative will give a choice to liberals and centrists, providing with an opportunity to approach with the European popular parties and to oppose nationalist and anti-European movements, Alfano explained.
Alfano’s New Center-Right party emerged in the fall of 2013 as a result of the split of the People of Freedom party headed by Silvio Berlusconi.
All comments
Show new comments (0)
Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete So now the Marxists/neocons, purveyors of evil, are going to try to poison and redefine the word "populist" like it did liberal, conservative, anarchist, fascist, racist, etc. It is a tactic to deflect what they do and try and blame everything bad on others, when they are the main cause of the troubles. Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete opportunity to approach with the European popular parties and to oppose nationalist and anti-European movements, Alfano explained.
jas
LePen has nothing to do with Italy. Why would he slam LePen if he is really what he claims to be? LePen is not asking for anything regular people don't want, to survive as a culture in their country.
jas
--
Wrong. Nationalist is pro-Europe, anti-authoritarian (EU). The EU is anti_European. Sputnik continues to spread globalist propaganda. The same stuff CNN spews out.