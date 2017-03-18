Eleven Candidates to Run for President in France

PARIS (Sputnik) — A total of 11 candidates will take part in the French presidential election, the Constitutional Council's president said on Saturday.

"Eleven candidates managed to overcome the 500-signature threshold to take part in the presidential elections," Laurent Fabius said at a press conference.

In 2007, 12 competitors took part in the presidential election race and in 2012, there were 10 candidates, Fabius noted.

According to the French legislation, each candidate for the state’s presidency has to gather at least 500 endorsements from the elected officials, including mayors, regional lawmakers and senators among other politicians, to be registered as a presidential candidate.