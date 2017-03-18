Russian, Kazakh Presidents Discuss Syria Settlement in Phone Call

"During the discussion of Russian-Kazakh cooperation in international affairs, the two leaders exchanged opinions on the outcomes of the latest round of intra-Syrian talks held in Astana on March 14-16," the presidential press service said in a statement.
On March 14-15, the Kazakh capital of Astana hosted the third round of intra-Syrian talks with participation of Russia, Iran and Turkey, the guarantors of the Syria ceasefire agreement, the Syrian government and some opposition groups.
