Russian, Kazakh Presidents Discuss Syria Settlement in Phone Call

© Sputnik/ Sergey Guneev Russian, Kazakh Presidents Meet Informally in Almaty

MOSCOW (Sputnik)Russian President Vladimir Putin has discussed the results of the latest round of intra-Syrian talks in Astana with his Kazakh counterpart Nursultan Nazarbayev in a phone call, the Kremlin said Saturday.

"During the discussion of Russian-Kazakh cooperation in international affairs, the two leaders exchanged opinions on the outcomes of the latest round of intra-Syrian talks held in Astana on March 14-16," the presidential press service said in a statement.

On March 14-15, the Kazakh capital of Astana hosted the third round of intra-Syrian talks with participation of Russia, Iran and Turkey, the guarantors of the Syria ceasefire agreement, the Syrian government and some opposition groups.

