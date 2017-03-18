Turkish PM Says 'No Sign of Democracy' in Europe Amid Row With Netherlands

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — On Saturday, Dutch authorities refused to let Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu's plane land in the country due to alleged security concerns. The authorities also prevented Family and Social Affairs Minister Fatma Betul Sayan Kaya from entering the Turkish consulate in Rotterdam and had police escort her to Germany.

"Recently, there has been no sign of democracy in Europe. Where is democracy, where is human rights?" Yildirim said as quoted by Anadolu news agency.

Ankara has been seeking support from Turkish expats for a constitutional change that would increase the president's powers. Despite the Turkish leadership's efforts a number of pre-voting rallies were canceled in Germany, the Netherlands and Switzerland.

The Turkish referendum on the constitutional amendment is scheduled for April 16.

