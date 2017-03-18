Register
18 March 2017
    Republican U.S. presidential nominee Donald Trump shakes hands with Democratic U.S. presidential nominee Hillary Clinton

    Hillary Trolls President Trump on Twitter, Yet Again

    © REUTERS/ Mike Segar/File Photo
    Politics
    324712

    In an apparent staging of clever tweets and retweets, Hillary Clinton has suggested that she is not surprised at the difficulties the administration of US President Donald Trump is facing, nor at his responses to them.

    Former US Secretary of State and failed Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton tweeted yesterday, "Things I learned today," in response to comments made on Twitter by Democratic political consultant Philippe Reines, a former Clinton staffer.

    President Donald Trump, Vice President Mike Pence, right, and White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus, left, walk together on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington to greet Harley Davidson Harley Davidson executives and union representatives
    © AP Photo/ Pablo Martinez Monsivais
    House of Cards: Is Assange Right About Hillary Clinton's Plot Against Trump?

    Tweeting about the complexity of the issues of health care and budgeting, among others, that the Trump administration is grappling with, Reines wrote, "Russians spy. Health Care is complicated. Diplomacy is exhausting. Who knew?"

    His comment was quickly retweeted by Clinton, who then tweeted her own remarks, which saw a chorus of Twitter followers voicing their support for the former presidential candidate. The exchange maybe be a staged call-and-response series, The Hill points out.

    ​US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson claimed "fatigue" on Thursday after skipping key diplomatic functions with South Korean leaders while visiting the country, and was apparently one of the targets of the troll campaign.

    After taking a drubbing last month for tweeting that "nobody knew that healthcare could be so complicated," Trump has faced sustained backlash for his policies and political appointments and his perceived lack of understanding of what governing the US requires.

