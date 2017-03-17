Tit for Tat: Erdogan Vows Flight Ban on Dutch for Keeping Turkish Ministers Away

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan pledged on Friday to ban officials who blocked Turkish ministers from flying to the Netherlands to hold campaign rallies.
"We will apply flight ban on those who imposed flight bans on my ministers," Erdogan said, as quoted by the Anadolu news agency.
Separately, Turkey's Family Minister Fatma Betul Sayan Kaya was taken back to the German border after coming to the Netherlands by car, angering Erdogan, who described the Dutch as Nazi remnants.
