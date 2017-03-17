Register
16:59 GMT +317 March 2017
Live
    Search
    Leader Jesse Klaver of GroenLinks reacts during election night in Amsterdam, on March 15, 2017

    GreenLeft Gains in Dutch Election Show Political Division on Globalism

    © AFP 2017/ Robin van Lonkhuijsen / ANP
    Politics
    Get short URL
    0 61 0 0

    A member of the right-wing Belgian Vlaams Belang (Flemish Interest) party, Bart Claes, said that GreenLeft success in the Dutch election is an example of the new political division, there will no longer be a classical division between a left and right.

    Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte of the VVD Liberal party appears before his supporters in The Hague, Netherlands, March 15, 2017.
    © REUTERS/ Yves Herman
    VVD Party Wins Dutch Election Only Due to Turkish Rally Ban Ploy – Belgian Party
    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The Dutch GreenLeft party's success in general election, that saw them win many seats in parliament, is a reflection of shift from political division on left and right to division on globalism, a member of the right-wing Belgian Vlaams Belang (Flemish Interest) party, Bart Claes, told Sputnik.

    Dutch GreenLeft party led by Jesse Klaver greatly increased the number of its seats in the parliament from four to 14 and became the largest left-wing party in the Dutch parliament for the first time. Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte’s ruling center-right People's Party for Freedom and Democracy (VVD) won election with 33 out of 150 parliamentary seats. Its main competitor, Geert Wilders' far-right Party for Freedom (PVV), took the second place and increased its presence in the parliament from 15 seats to 20.

    "[GreenLeft success in the Dutch election] is an example of the new political division. There will no longer be a classical division between a left and right. There will be a division between supporters of an open society and supporters of a closed society. Winners and losers of globalism… This new political division will only become more apparent in the coming years," Claes said.

    Dutch PVV leader Geert Wilders is seen prior to a meeting between main parties leaders and the Chairman of the Senate in The Hague, on March 16, 2017, one day after the general elections
    © AFP 2017/ Jerry Lampen / ANP
    EU Should Heed Right-Wing Parties Despite PVV Defeat in Dutch Elections – Austrian Party
    The GreenLeft party has always supported deeper integration of the Netherlands with the European Union. Among the party’s proposals giving more power to the European Parliament to make the European Union more democratic. Klaver also declared his strong commitment to the European bloc as it ensures multinational citizens pay taxes in their country of residence.

    Two striking examples of the strong backlash against open markets and borders in 2016 were the Brexit referendum in June in the United Kingdom and the victory of Donald Trump in the US presidential election in November. Results in both cases reflect voters deep dissatisfaction with the consequences of globalization in mainstream political parties.

    Parliamentary elections will be held in numerous European countries in 2017 including France, Germany, Norway and the Czech Republic. Additionally, the future president of France and the chancellor of Germany are to be elected this year.

    Related:

    VVD Party Wins Dutch Election Only Due to Turkish Rally Ban Ploy – Belgian Party
    EU Should Heed Right-Wing Parties Despite PVV Defeat in Dutch Elections
    Dutch Election Result, Europe and Erdogan's Rage
    Dutch Ruling Party Secures Victory in Parliamentary Election Amid Diplomatic Row
    Tags:
    Dutch election, GreenLeft party, Bart Claes, Netherlands
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures
    This Week in Pictures
    Hatin’ It
    Hatin' It
    Vityaz DT-30P1: infographics
    Vityaz DT Vehicle: Specifics of Russian All-Terrain Vehicle

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok