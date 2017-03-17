Le Pen Stretches Lead in 1st Round of French Election, Expecting to Gain 28%

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The voting intention figures for far-right National Front party leader Marine Le Pen in the first round of French presidential election have increased by 1 percent in a day, reaching 28 percent, an OpinionWay poll showed Friday.

According to the survey, Le Pen positions have changed for the first time since Monday.

© AFP 2017/ JOHN MACDOUGALL HRW Urges French Presidential Candidates to Answer Questions on Human Rights

Chances of independent candidate Emmanuel Macron remain stable, with 25 percent of voters intending to cast their ballots for him, according to the poll.

Statistics of The Republicans' candidate Francois Fillon has also improved, with his chances to win in the first round growing by 1 percent to 20 percent.

Meanwhile, the level of support of the Socialist candidate Benoit Hamon dropped by 1 percent to 12 percent.

The first round of the French presidential election will take place on April 23, while the run-off is set for May 7.