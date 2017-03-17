Register
15:27 GMT +317 March 2017
Live
    Search
    People prepare their ballots to vote in the Dutch general elections in The Hague on March 15, 2017

    How to Save Democracy: Fire Politicians and Hire Ordinary People Instead

    © AFP 2017/ Emmanuel DUNAND
    Politics
    Get short URL
    115730

    Introducing the ancient Athenian principle of drawing by lot is the solution to growing discontentment with modern politics, according to Belgian political theorist David Van Reybrouck.

    People wave EU and Polish flags as they march during anti-government demonstration organized by main opposition parties in Warsaw, Poland May 7, 2016.
    © REUTERS/ Kacper Pempel
    From Euroscepticism to Polexit: How Likely is Poland to Hold a Referendum on Leaving the EU?
    The system of modern democracy in which members of parliament are elected by the public doesn't meet the needs of modern society, which is increasingly disillusioned with mainstream politicians, according to Belgian political theorist David Van Reybrouck.

    The concept of "populism" has become a popular trope with many in the media and politics in the US and Europe who want a convenient description for the surprising results of recent elections there.

    For example, the recent election of Donald Trump instead of Hillary Clinton sent shockwaves across the political and media establishment, most of whom had backed Hillary Clinton

    In the UK, the result of the Brexit referendum came as a surprise to most parliamentarians, who voted to hold a referendum on leaving the EU in the belief that the public would reject the idea.

    Rather than dismissing these trends as "populism" and "nationalism," politicians and political institutions need to make some radical reforms to political representation, Van Reybrouck argues.

    In his book called "Against Elections: The Case for Democracy," the archaeologist proposes using the ancient method of sortition to better represent the people.

    "Referendums and elections are both arcane instruments of public deliberation," Van Reybrouck wrote in The Correspondent last November.

    "People care deeply about their communities and want to be heard. But a much better way to let the people speak than through elections or referendums is to return to the central principle of Athenian democracy: Drafting by lot, or sortition as it is presently called."

    "In ancient Athens, the vast majority of public functions were assigned by lot. Renaissance states such as Venice and Florence worked on the same principle and experienced centuries of political stability. With sortition, you do not ask everyone to vote on an issue few people really understand. Instead, you draft a random sample of the population and make sure they come to the grips with the subject matter in order to take a sensible decision. A cross-section of society that is informed can act more coherently than an entire society that is uninformed," he wrote. 

    At a presentation of his book at the Reichstag building in Berlin last week, Van Reybrouck called for Germany to implement a system of sortition to fill the German Bundesrat (Federal Council), a parliament which is currently composed of nominees made by Germany's state governments.

    According to Van Reybrouck, a government determined by a demarchy of randomly selected decision makers would be less corrupt and involve citizens in the democratic process, thus increasing trust in political structures.

    A Lebanese woman, with her face painted in the colours of Lebanon's national flag, takes part in a demonstration in downtown Beirut on August 8, 2015
    © AFP 2017/ ANWAR AMRO
    Girl Power! Lebanese Women Seek Greater Role in Politics
    Distrust in politicians is not a new phenomenon. In 2005, the BBC World Service commissioned a Gallup poll of more than 50,000 people in 68 countries which found that politicians were the least trusted group in society, trusted by just 13 percent of people.

    However, the results of recent elections have shown that political outsiders and new parties are increasingly attractive to the electorate.

    For example, in the US, Donald Trump's popularity was matched by Bernie Sanders, the outside candidate for the Democratic presidential nomination. According to Real Clear Politics, polls last year gave Sanders more than twice Clinton's lead in a potential run-off with Trump.

    In France, National Front candidate Marine Le Pen, labeled a "populist" earlier this month by French President Francois Hollande, is predicted to win the most votes in the first round of presidential elections next month. 

    According to poll conducted on Thursday by Ifop—Fiducial for Paris Match, CNews and Sud Radio, Le Pen is supported by 26.5 percent of voters.

    With 25.5 percent, Emmanuel Macron is in second place. Macron, who has set up his own party called "En Marche! (Forward)," is seen as an outsider despite having served as Minster of the Economy in the Socialist government of Manuel Valls. 

    A picture shows a placard with the election posters of all parties for the Dutch national elections in Amsterdam, on February 20, 2017
    © AFP 2017/ Olaf KRAAK / ANP
    'Wilders Won't Win:' Dutch Professor Predicts Outcome of Tight Election Contest
    According to a study of French politics by researchers at the Paris Institute of Political Studies, anti-political sentiment in France is mainly due to disappointment created by big election promises that candidates fail to live up to when they become president.

    "As an EU member with a high level of trade openness and capital mobility, France is exposed and constrained by what its main trade partners and other economic actors do. Unilateral decisions and radical reforms end up being very costly and are, eventually, abandoned. And voters end up greatly disappointed," wrote Emiliano Grossman and Nicolas Sauger, authors of Pourquoi détestons-nous nos politiques? (Why do we hate our politicians?).

    In the Dutch general election on Wednesday, the governing center-right VVD party led by Mark Rutte won the most parliamentary seats. However, the VVD also lost eight seats in comparison with elections five years ago. The Labour Party, the VVD's coalition partners, suffered a crushing defeat and reduced its share of parliamentary representation from 38 seats to just nine.

    Political outsiders increased their share of the vote. The anti-immigrant Party for Freedom led by Geert Wilders gained five seats to win 20 in total and become the second-largest party in the House of Representatives.

    The Green-Left party and Democrats 66, a liberal-democratic party which campaigns for direct democracy, were also election winners. The former increased its representation from four to 14 seats, and the latter from 12 to 19 seats in the House of Representatives.

    Related:

    Ankara's Use of Refugees as Political Bargaining Tool Angers Turkish Opposition
    Moscow Sees No Alternative to Political, Diplomatic Efforts in North Korea
    Call to Probe US Meddling in Foreign Elections May Start 'Political Witch Hunt'
    Poroshenko Wants to Lift Donbass Blockade, Lacks Political Resources
    Tags:
    politicians, democracy, people, politics, Germany, Europe, United States, France
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures
    This Week in Pictures
    Hatin’ It
    Hatin' It
    Vityaz DT-30P1: infographics
    Vityaz DT Vehicle: Specifics of Russian All-Terrain Vehicle

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok