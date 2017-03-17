Register
04:50 GMT +317 March 2017
Live
    Search
    U.S. President Donald Trump delivers his first address to a joint session of Congress from the floor of the House of Representatives iin Washington, U.S., February 28, 2017

    Will Trump Support an Increase in the Debt Ceiling?

    © REUTERS/ Jim Lo Scalzo/Pool
    Politics
    Get short URL
    271 0 0

    Keen describes the debt ceiling as "basically an arbitrary number related to the level of GDP” that determines how much the government can borrow. He explained, “The reality is that because the economy is growing, the government tends to grow as well. It’s also a part of the reason why the economy does grow, and, therefore, as long as the nominal value of the American GDP continues rising, at some point you’re going to hit that ceiling and have to revise it again."


    "It’s unfortunately a sideshow and really a large amount of nonsense," he added.

    Loud and Clear host Brian Becker brought up a speech by former Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke called "The Great Moderation," where he posited that the fed’s ability to manipulate monetary policy would stave off recession and economic depression.

    The millions of home foreclosures and widespread unemployment of the country’s most recent recession proved contrary to his predictions. "There was no great moderation, in fact, there was a tremendous economic contraction," Becker noted. "Do economists  have the ability to know what’s coming next?"

    "No," Keen said. 

    Donald Trump
    © AFP 2017/ JEFF KOWALSKY
    Donald Trump Accepts Russia’s Role in DNC Hacking - Aide

    "The trouble is they believe an alternative reality, which was doing very well until August of 2007. If you look at the unemployment data and the inflation data since 1980, you see this trend for inflation to fall over time and employment to fall over time and they interpreted that as being due to their good economic management and thought the ultimate outcome was going to be a very stable economy with low unemployment and low inflation."

    Keen suggests that this phenomena really indicates a financial crisis, as the trends actually reflect increased personal debt, saying at some point people stop borrowing and the economy "tanks," which is what happened in the 2008 crisis.

    "So there’s quite a sensible explanation of what happened in that period that they could avail themselves of, but that involves changing their mindset, and that is probably the hardest thing for humans to do," said Keen. 

    President Donald Trump reads from a teleprompter during a speech aboard the nuclear aircraft carrier Gerald R. Ford, at Newport News Shipbuilding in Newport News, Va., Thursday, March 2, 2017.
    © AP Photo/ Pablo Martinez Monsivais
    Never Ending War: Amid Military Bloat, Trump Jacks Up 'Defense' Budget to $639 Billion

    Becker offered that vested interests like banks and real estate companies are to blame for economic crises as much as flawed thinking, pointing to their role in extending low-cost credit to people that became increasingly expensive.

    "There are people making money hand over fist at our expense and they will sell you anything," Keen replied. "They could do this because they were covered by people like (Alan) Greenspan and Bernanke who believed this securitization and selling off of debt was stabilizing the economy."

    He added, "There’s a vested interest who are covered by people that believe this stuff works, and the financial crisis should’ve been a wake up to call to them, but most prefer to remain sleeping."

    Related:

    Israeli Settlement Group Invited to Donald Trump’s Inauguration
    Trump Organization Not to Make Foreign Deals During Donald Trump Presidency
    Donald Trump Holds First Formal Presser Since US Presidential Election Victory
    Donald Trump Accepts Russia’s Role in DNC Hacking - Aide
    Donald Beware? Intel Report Says Russia May Use Hacked Materials Against Trump
    Tags:
    economic crisis, economic recession, Recession, debt crisis, debt ceiling, White House, Federal Reserve, Federal Reserve Bank, Alan Greenspan, Ben Bernanke, Donald Trump, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    All comments

    • Reply
      avatar
      terryjohnodgers
      Cancel the national debt Donald and let the shrapnel land where it will hurt the most - those who control the World's finances!

      Then to soothe their great financial loss throw them a bone and offer them one cent on every five dollars that they have been ripping us off on through inflation for such a long time.
    • Reply
      avatar
      Lickie Weeks
      The National Debt is a $20 Trillion risk free asset on the other side of the ledger.
      If Trump does NOT increase the debt ceiling, he will be strangling the economy
      and it will have NO possibility to grow. So, let's hope he is as smart as his IQ
      says he is, and he increases the debt ceiling as much as he possibly can!!!
    Show new comments (0)

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Airtight: Russian MiG-31 Interceptor Jets Practice Defending the Sky Frontier
    Airtight: Russian MiG-31 Interceptor Jets Practice Defending the Sky Frontier
    Safe Harbor
    Crimea's Safe Harbor
    Vityaz DT-30P1: infographics
    Vityaz DT Vehicle: Specifics of Russian All-Terrain Vehicle

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok