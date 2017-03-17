Russia Calls for UN Security Council Meeting on Yemen Friday

Since March 2015, the Saudi-led coalition of mostly Persian Gulf countries has been carrying out airstrikes against the Houthis at Hadi's request.
"Russia calls a UN Security Council meeting in the context of consultations. We want to hear Secretariat's plans regarding the political solutions to the Yemeni crisis," Safronkov said.
The Russian Humanitarian Mission provided Yemeni civilians with humanitarian aid the western province of Amran on Thursday. The convoy is filled with essential supplies for the internally displaced people who are temporarily residing in the camp.
