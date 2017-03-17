Russia Calls for UN Security Council Meeting on Yemen Friday

© AFP 2017/ Sanaa Yemeni President Hails Russian Role in Reconciliation Process

UNITED NATIONS (Sputnik) — Yemen has been engulfed in a military conflict since 2014 between the government headed by Hadi and Houthi rebels, the country’s main opposition force. The Houthis are backed by army units loyal to former Yemeni President Ali Abdullah Saleh.

Since March 2015, the Saudi-led coalition of mostly Persian Gulf countries has been carrying out airstrikes against the Houthis at Hadi's request.

"Russia calls a UN Security Council meeting in the context of consultations. We want to hear Secretariat's plans regarding the political solutions to the Yemeni crisis," Safronkov said.

The Russian Humanitarian Mission provided Yemeni civilians with humanitarian aid the western province of Amran on Thursday. The convoy is filled with essential supplies for the internally displaced people who are temporarily residing in the camp.