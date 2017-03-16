Rapper Threatens to ‘Pimp’ Melania After President Trump Tweets About Snoop Dogg

The offensive remark came in response to a tweet by Donald Trump suggesting that a music video where Snoop Dogg shot a clown that was dressed as the president would have landed him jail time under the Obama Administration.

In the BADBADNOTGOOD video for the remix of “Lavender,” released on Sunday, the hip-hop star focuses on police brutality in a world full of clowns. In the controversial scene, the 45-year-old rapper is seen holding a toy gun to the head of a clown dressed as President Trump. A “bang” flash pops up after the rapper pulls the trigger.

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 15, 2017

“Can you imagine what the outcry would be if @SnoopDogg, failing career and all, had aimed and fired the gun at President Obama? Jail time!” Trump tweeted on Wednesday.

Bow Wow responded to the president by tweeting, “Ayo DonaldTrump shut your punk ass up talking sh-t about my uncle Snoop Dogg before we pimp your wife and make her work for us.”

The tweet sparked condemnation across the political landscape, and has since either been removed by Twitter or deleted. Many, especially on the right, have called for Bow Wow to be visited by the Secret Service for his threat.

— Mark Dice (@MarkDice) March 15, 2017

Others pointed out that many figures on the right have been suspended for far less than threatening sexual assault on the First Lady, yet Bow Wow’s account remains active.