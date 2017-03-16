Register
    Melania Trump, wife of Republican U.S. presidential candidate Donald Trump

    Rapper Threatens to ‘Pimp’ Melania After President Trump Tweets About Snoop Dogg

    © REUTERS/ Joe Skipper
    Politics
    323520

    Rapper and actor Little Bow Wow, also known as Shad Moss, is facing massive backlash after threatening to “pimp” Melania Trump and “make her work for us.”

    The offensive remark came in response to a tweet by Donald Trump suggesting that a music video where Snoop Dogg shot a clown that was dressed as the president would have landed him jail time under the Obama Administration.

    In the BADBADNOTGOOD video for the remix of “Lavender,” released on Sunday, the hip-hop star focuses on police brutality in a world full of clowns. In the controversial scene, the 45-year-old rapper is seen holding a toy gun to the head of a clown dressed as President Trump. A “bang” flash pops up after the rapper pulls the trigger.

    Rape
    © Photo: Pixabay
    No Means No: Sweden Slams Arab Police Chief in Twitter Row Over Female Sexuality
    “Can you imagine what the outcry would be if @SnoopDogg, failing career and all, had aimed and fired the gun at President Obama? Jail time!” Trump tweeted on Wednesday.

    Bow Wow responded to the president by tweeting, “Ayo DonaldTrump shut your punk ass up talking sh-t about my uncle Snoop Dogg before we pimp your wife and make her work for us.”

    The tweet sparked condemnation across the political landscape, and has since either been removed by Twitter or deleted. Many, especially on the right, have called for Bow Wow to be visited by the Secret Service for his threat.

    Others pointed out that many figures on the right have been suspended for far less than threatening sexual assault on the First Lady, yet Bow Wow’s account remains active.

    • Сomment

    All comments

    • Reply
      avatar
      anne00marie
      Anything for a headline and 5 minutes of fame. Can you imagine the hysteria if President Trump said something similar?
    • Reply
      avatar
      marcanhalt
      Let the blacks police their own. Let's see what kind of moral compass is left in that neighborhood.
    • Reply
      avatar
      Dan
      How is the American people tolerating such insult and disrespect to their head of state. The law may not be able to do a lot, but there should be someone angry enough to smoke those two rude individuals into oblivion. Last time it was Rihanna, A Barbados Immigrant (probably a refugee) that insulted the US president in public, and now this !
