Register
22:46 GMT +316 March 2017
Live
    Search
    John McCain and Rand Paul

    ‘Working for Putin’: Rand Paul’s Aide Mocks ‘Unhinged’ John McCain in Russian

    © AP Photo/ Manuel Balce Ceneta
    Politics
    Get short URL
    121420

    Senator John McCain accused Senator Rand Paul of “working for Vladimir Putin” on Wednesday, after the Kentucky politician blocked consideration of a treaty to allow Montenegro into the United Nations.

    In response, Paul’s chief strategist began mocking the claim by tweeting in Russian.

    Paul, an anti-interventionist Libertarian, has long expressed opposition to the US having such a prominent economic position in NATO.

    “Currently, the United States has troops in dozens of countries and is actively fighting in Iraq, Syria, Libya and Yemen (with the occasional drone strike in Pakistan),” Paul said in a statement after expressing his opposition to the consideration. “In addition, the United States is pledged to defend 28 countries in NATO. It is unwise to expand the monetary and military obligations of the United States given the burden of our $20 trillion debt.”

    Lindsey Graham
    © AP Photo/ Jacquelyn Martin
    Still Lacking Evidence, Senate Holds Hearing on Russian Election Interference
    During the hearing, McCain had boldly claimed that anyone who voted against his pet issue was a Kremlin stooge.

    “If there’s objection, you are achieving the objectives of Vladimir Putin,” McCain said when he attempted to call the treaty into consideration. “If they object, they are now carrying out the desires and ambitions of Vladimir Putin, and I do not say that lightly.”

    Unbothered by McCain’s McCarthyism, Paul stood up, declared “I object,” and promptly walked out of the room without providing any further commentary or response.

    “That is really remarkable that a senator, blocking a treaty that is supported by the overwhelming number, perhaps 98 at least of his colleagues, would come to the floor and object, and walk away,” McCain said. “The only conclusion you can draw when he walks away is he has no argument to be made,” he said.

    McCain then brought out his favorite accusation to lob at his opponents since Hillary Clinton lost the election.

    “The senator from Kentucky is now working for Vladimir Putin,” he said with a straight face.

    Doug Stafford, Paul’s chief strategist, took to Twitter shortly after the incident, having a bit of fun and responding to tweets about the incident in Russian.

    “Serious Q @dougstafford: Is @RandPaul working for Putin directly as like an aide? Or indirectly as like an exec at Gazprom or a host on RT?” journalist and satirist Jamie Weinstein tweeted.

    “It’s none of your business,” Stafford responded – in Russian.

    “Wow. Top aide to Sen. Paul writes in Russian that he supported Ivan Drago against Rocky,” Weinstein joked.

    Responding to another tweet about the incident and potential rules McCain may have broken, Stafford declared, “see you in court” – again, writing it in Russian.

    Arizona Senator John McCain
    © AP Photo/ Rick Scuteri
    McCain Vows to Push for More Anti-Russian Sanctions in Phone Call With Prankster
    The tweet referenced Rule 19, the provision invoked by Republicans who censured Senator Elizabeth Warren during the confirmation hearing for US Attorney General Jeff Sessions in January.

    The rule states that senators may not “directly or indirectly, by any form of words impute to another Senator or to other Senators any conduct or motive unworthy or unbecoming a Senator.”

    Appearing on morning shows on Thursday, Paul did not hold back, declaring that McCain is “unhinged.”

    “I think he makes a really, really strong case for term limits. I think maybe he’s past his prime. I think maybe he’s gotten a little bit unhinged,” Paul said of the 80-year-old senator in an appearance on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe.”

    Paul also criticized McCain’s seeming fondness for war.

    “One of my favorite articles of that last couple years was one that talked about ‘the angry McCains’ and if we put active troops and got involved in combat where McCain wants us to be … it’s virtually everywhere,” he continued. “So his foreign policy is something that would greatly endanger the United States, greatly overextend us, and there has to be the thought whether or not it’s in our national interest to pledge to get involved with war if Montenegro has an altercation with anyone.”

    Related:

    No Thanks: US 'Would Be at War' if Ukraine, Georgia Joined NATO - Rand Paul
    J’Accuse! John McCain Slams Rand Paul for ‘Working For Vladimir Putin’ (WATCH)
    Rand Paul Hunts for Obamacare Replacement Plan Held in ‘Secure Location’
    Rand Paul Says New GOP-Proposed Healthcare Plan Will Not Pass Congress
    Rand Paul: Intelligence Community Lost Credibility Over Trump Leaks
    Tags:
    Term Limits, War, Twitter, Doug Stafford, Vladimir Putin, Rand Paul, John McCain, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    All comments

    Show new comments (0)

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Airtight: Russian MiG-31 Interceptor Jets Practice Defending the Sky Frontier
    Airtight: Russian MiG-31 Interceptor Jets Practice Defending the Sky Frontier
    Safe Harbor
    Crimea's Safe Harbor
    Vityaz DT-30P1: infographics
    Vityaz DT Vehicle: Specifics of Russian All-Terrain Vehicle

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok