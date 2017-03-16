Register
21:15 GMT +316 March 2017
Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    Members of the Iraqi army's 9th Division fire a multiple rocket launcher from a hill in Talul al-Atshana, on the southwestern outskirts of Mosul, on February 27, 2017, during an offensive to retake the city from Islamic State (IS) group fighters

    Why Iraqi Authorities Risk Pushing Youngsters Into Daesh's Embrace

    © AFP 2017/ ARIS MESSINIS
    Politics
    Get short URL
    0 129 0 0

    Iraqi authorities risk pushing the country's youngsters into Daesh's embrace, Belkis Wille, Senior Iraq Researcher at Human Rights Watch, told Radio Sputnik commenting on the unbearable conditions at Iraqi detention facilities where 1,269 people suspected of ties with terrorists are being held.

    Iraqi authorities' actions may push more people into Daesh's embrace, Belkis Wille, Senior Iraq Researcher at Human Rights Watch, warned in an interview with Radio Sputnik.

    It was previously reported that Iraqi security forces are searching for jihadists among civilians fleeing western Mosul.

    Currently, more than a thousand people suspected of ties with terrorists are being held in horrendous conditions at three detention centers south of Mosul.

    "The Iraqi interior ministry is holding at least 1,269 detainees, including boys as young as 13, without charge in horrendous conditions and with limited access to medical care at three makeshift prisons," the Human Rights Watch's official site reported Monday.

    Iraqi Special Operations Forces (ISOF) gather during an operation to clear the al-Zirai district of Islamic State militants in Mosul, Iraq, January 18, 201
    © REUTERS/ Muhammad Hamed
    'Terrorists Were on Our Roof': Iraqi Woman Reveals Details of Mosul Liberation
    According to the watchdog, two makeshift prisons are located in the town of Qayyarah, and the third one is established at a local police station in Hammam al-Alil, 60 and 30 kilometers south of Mosul, respectively.

    Citing the Qayyarah prison staff, the watchdog called attention to the fact that at least 80 of the detainees are children under 18; children are held in the Hammam al-Alil prison as well.

    "At least four prisoners have died, in cases that appear to be linked to lack of proper medical care and poor conditions and two prisoners' legs have been amputated, apparently because of lack of treatment for treatable wounds," the report read.

    "One of the most disturbing things beyond what we physically saw and smelled… was the fact that there are people actually dying simply because of the conditions or having amputations," Wille told Radio Sputnik, commenting on the issue.

    There is a big chance that the screening procedure will cause anger and resentment among Iraqis, she warns.

    "That's a real concern that I have. When we present this issue locally in Iraq this is one of the things that I'm raising," she stressed.

    "ISIS [Daesh] was able to draw on followers from communities which were marginalized. These are usually communities that had been in the hands of [Iraqi] armed forces in the country committing abuses against them; and because they were marginalized by these abuses, they never saw any justice, they joined ISIS," Wille explained.

    The human rights abuses committed at the detention centers could become the trigger for young Iraqi individuals to continue to join the terrorist group, she believes.

    "If you look at these prison facilities that I saw, if you imagine someone who might stay in those facilities for a few years before coming out, I do have concerns of what might have happened once they're released and where they might go," she said.

    Iraqi rapid response members fire a missile against DAESH militants during a battle with the militants in Mosul, Iraq, March 11, 2017.
    © REUTERS/ Thaier Al-Sudani
    Iraqi rapid response members fire a missile against DAESH militants during a battle with the militants in Mosul, Iraq, March 11, 2017.

    Over the last week Iraqi troops have managed to expel jihadists from several neighborhoods and key sites of Mosul, retaking control of the last road leading out of the city.

    "The fighting is extremely heavy," Wille said describing the situation on the ground, "It's a brutal fight and it is also on the side of the city that's more densely populated, at the west."

    "And we've seen a massive spike in terms of numbers of people fleeing the city and, unfortunately, because the humanitarian community does not have an… off-land for camps set up yet you have these IDPs [internally displaced persons] flooding out and really nowhere to go where they can find safety, where they can find food, water, services at an adequate level," she told Radio Sputnik.

    Displaced Iraqis flee their homes during a battle with Islamic State militants in the district of Maamoun in western Mosul, Iraq February 23, 2017
    © REUTERS/ Alaa Al-Marjani
    Displaced Iraqis flee their homes during a battle with Islamic State militants in the district of Maamoun in western Mosul, Iraq February 23, 2017

    Needless to say, these IDPs face real a risk because of Daesh's using indiscriminate weapons and shelling those who are trying to leave.

    On the other hand, Wille highlighted that while the Iraqi forces didn't use heavy artillery inside the city in east Mosul, they have changed their tactics recently and now the Iraqi military use heavy weapons and are firing rockets indiscriminately in the west of the city.

    As a result, civilian casualties have soared dramatically, she emphasized, adding that those who have managed to flee the city still do not feel safe.

    Have you heard the news? Sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!

    Related:

    Russia Indignant at Western Media, Int'l NGOs Keeping Silent About Mosul Crisis
    Iraqi Leader Calls for UN-OPCW Probe Into Reported Chemical Weapon Use in Mosul
    Tensions Between Daesh Foreign Fighters, Local Jihadists Growing in Mosul
    US-Led Coalition Strikes Engage Daesh Sniper Team Near Mosul
    90% of Mosul Retaken from Daesh - Police Chief
    Tags:
    terrorists, civilian casualties, refugee, human rights abuse, humanitarian crisis, prisoners, Daesh, Iraqi Army, Human Rights Watch, Iraq, United States, Middle East
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Airtight: Russian MiG-31 Interceptor Jets Practice Defending the Sky Frontier
    Airtight: Russian MiG-31 Interceptor Jets Practice Defending the Sky Frontier
    Safe Harbor
    Crimea's Safe Harbor
    Vityaz DT-30P1: infographics
    Vityaz DT Vehicle: Specifics of Russian All-Terrain Vehicle

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok