MADRID (Sputnik) — According to the latest data, after 97 percent of the ballots were counted, the VVD is likely to be able to form the Dutch government again as it will have 33 seats in the 150-seat lower chamber, while their main competitors Party for Freedom (PVV) will have 20.

Enhorabuena a @markrutte por su victoria, a los neerlandeses por su responsabilidad y a la @cdavandaag @EPP por su gran trabajo. MR pic.twitter.com/6QlE1x1688 — Mariano Rajoy Brey (@marianorajoy) 16 марта 2017 г.

"I congratulate Mark Rutte with victory, the Dutch with the expressed responsibility," Rajoy said on Twitter.

Rajoy also noted the work of the center-right parties the Christian Democratic Appeal (CDA) and the European People's Party (EPP).

Earlier in the day, both German Chancellor Angela Merkel and European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker lauded the victory of the VVD.

The election in the Netherlands was held on Wednesday, the polling stations were closed at 9 p.m. local time (20:00 GMT). The turnout at the election was reported to be over 80 percent.

The Dutch House of Representatives has 150 seats and is responsible for introducing legislation and amendments. The government of the country is formed on the basis of this chamber’s majority.