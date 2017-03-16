Register
16 March 2017
    Ballots are emptied for counting as polling stations close in The Hague, Netherlands, March 15, 2017.

    Dutch Citizens Made Responsible Choice by Voting for VVD Party Spanish PM

    © REUTERS/ Cris Toala Olivares
    Politics
    0 3801

    Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy said Thursday that the Dutch citizens, who voted for the center-right People's Party for Freedom and Democracy (VVD) that has won in the elections earlier in the day, made a "responsible" choice and congratulated VVD leader and Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte on a victory.

    MADRID (Sputnik) — According to the latest data, after 97 percent of the ballots were counted, the VVD is likely to be able to form the Dutch government again as it will have 33 seats in the 150-seat lower chamber, while their main competitors Party for Freedom (PVV) will have 20.

    "I congratulate Mark Rutte with victory, the Dutch with the expressed responsibility," Rajoy said on Twitter.

    Rajoy also noted the work of the center-right parties the Christian Democratic Appeal (CDA) and the European People's Party (EPP).

    Mark Rutte
    © RIA Novosti. Mikhail Klimentyev
    Rutte Praises His Party as First Exit Poll Results Point to VVD Election Success
    Earlier in the day, both German Chancellor Angela Merkel and European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker lauded the victory of the VVD.

    The election in the Netherlands was held on Wednesday, the polling stations were closed at 9 p.m. local time (20:00 GMT). The turnout at the election was reported to be over 80 percent.

    The Dutch House of Representatives has 150 seats and is responsible for introducing legislation and amendments. The government of the country is formed on the basis of this chamber’s majority.

    Tags:
    parliamentary elections, Mark Rutte, Mariano Rajoy, Spain, Netherlands
