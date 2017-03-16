Hollande, Merkel Condemn Erdogan's 'Unacceptable' Nazism Jibes

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — French President Francois Hollande and German Chancellor Angela Merkel condemned Turkish aggressive comments regarding Germany and other EU member states in a joint statement on Thursday.

"The President of the Republic and the Chancellor consider that comparison with Nazism or any other aggressive comments regarding Germany or other [EU] member states are unacceptable," the statement said.

Hollande and Merkel discussed the issue, with the French leader expressing Paris solidarity with affected countries.

The two leaders also agreed on future events related to the referendum that might be held in France and Germany.

"They [Hollande, Merkel] agree that these events might be organized if particular conditions are fulfilled in strict accordance with German or French legislation, in absolute transparency and within the legal deadlines," the statement read.

The relations between Berlin and Ankara became strained after German-Turkish journalist Deniz Yucel was arrested in Istanbul in February over alleged links to a terrorist organization and terrorist propaganda. The situation between the two nations deteriorated further as authorities of several German cities banned Ankara’s campaign rallies ahead of a crucial vote on the constitutional reform on bolstering the president's powers in Turkey. On March 5, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan compared the German authorities with Nazis , criticizing Berlin for the rally ban.

On March 11, relations between the Netherlands and Turkey also went down, when the Dutch authorities refused landing for Turkey's Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu, who was expected to meet with Turkish expats in the Netherlands in the run up to Turkey's mid-April referendum. The Netherlands also denied Turkish Family and Social Affairs Minister Fatma Betul Sayan Kaya entry into the Turkish consulate in Rotterdam. Ankara reacted furiously, promising reciprocal actions and sanctions against the Netherlands, while Erdogan compared the Dutch authorities' behavior to Nazism.