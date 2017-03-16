Register
19:45 GMT +316 March 2017
Live
    Search
    Brexit

    Sinn Fein Urges US Congress to Support N Ireland Remaining in EU After Brexit

    © Photo: Pixabay
    Politics
    Get short URL
    Topic:
    Britain and EU After Brexit (96)
    144 0 0

    Gerry Adams, the president of the Irish republican party Sinn Fein, asked US Congressional leaders on Thursday to support Northern Ireland’s remaining in the European Union after Brexit.

    BELFAST (Sputnik) — Northern Ireland political parties Sinn Fein, the Social Democratic and Labour Party and Alliance are seeking a deal for Northern Ireland to remain in the European Union to allow the continued free movement of people and goods over the border with Ireland after Brexit.

    "I presented the Congressional leaders with Sinn Fein’s proposal ‘The Case for the North to achieve Designated Special Status within the EU," Adams told the Congressional Friends of Ireland caucus in Washington, according to prepared remarks. "I asked the Congressional leaders to support this position."

    UK Prime Minister Theresa May’s confirmation that the United Kingdom will leave the EU single market after Brexit has raised concerns that a physical border could be reinstated between Northern Ireland and Ireland.

    "The consequences of Brexit represents the biggest threat at this time to the well-being of the people of the island of Ireland," Adams said.

    Demonstrators take part in a protest aimed at showing London's solidarity with the European Union following the recent EU referendum, in Trafalgar Square, central London, Britain June 28, 2016.
    © REUTERS/ Dylan Martinez
    Brexit Babes: UK Parents Worried About Children's Future Once Britain Leaves EU
    Additionally, he stressed that a 2006 agreement by the Northern Ireland Assembly, Britain and Ireland will not allow Northern Ireland to return to direct rule under Westminster if current talks between the political parties fail to form a new government.

    The Sinn Fein leader will urge the government of Ireland, whose prime minister Enda Kenny is also in Washington this week, to oppose any attempt to return Northern Ireland to direct rule.

    On Tuesday, May said Northern Ireland’s political parties should focus on restoring the devolved legislature after snap elections earlier this month. The election will need to be repeated if the parties are unable to form an executive within three weeks.

    Topic:
    Britain and EU After Brexit (96)

    Related:

    London Mayor Urges UK PM to Ensure Rights of EU Nationals Post-Brexit
    Brexit Bill Becomes Law as UK Queen Elizabeth II Gives Royal Assent
    EU Chief Blasts UK Over 'Threat' to Walk Away From Brexit With No Deal
    UK Brexit Minister Expects Queen to Approve Bill on UK Exit From EU Thursday
    Tags:
    Brexit, US Congress, Sinn Fein, Gerry Adams, United States, Northern Ireland, Britain
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Airtight: Russian MiG-31 Interceptor Jets Practice Defending the Sky Frontier
    Airtight: Russian MiG-31 Interceptor Jets Practice Defending the Sky Frontier
    Snoop Dogg Video Cartoon
    The Donald Versus The Doggfather
    US Interventions in World Politics: Infographic
    US Interventions in World Politics

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok