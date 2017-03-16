Sinn Fein Urges US Congress to Support N Ireland Remaining in EU After Brexit

BELFAST (Sputnik) — Northern Ireland political parties Sinn Fein, the Social Democratic and Labour Party and Alliance are seeking a deal for Northern Ireland to remain in the European Union to allow the continued free movement of people and goods over the border with Ireland after Brexit.

"I presented the Congressional leaders with Sinn Fein’s proposal ‘The Case for the North to achieve Designated Special Status within the EU," Adams told the Congressional Friends of Ireland caucus in Washington, according to prepared remarks. "I asked the Congressional leaders to support this position."

UK Prime Minister Theresa May’s confirmation that the United Kingdom will leave the EU single market after Brexit has raised concerns that a physical border could be reinstated between Northern Ireland and Ireland.

"The consequences of Brexit represents the biggest threat at this time to the well-being of the people of the island of Ireland," Adams said.

Additionally, he stressed that a 2006 agreement by the Northern Ireland Assembly, Britain and Ireland will not allow Northern Ireland to return to direct rule under Westminster if current talks between the political parties fail to form a new government.

The Sinn Fein leader will urge the government of Ireland, whose prime minister Enda Kenny is also in Washington this week, to oppose any attempt to return Northern Ireland to direct rule.

On Tuesday, May said Northern Ireland’s political parties should focus on restoring the devolved legislature after snap elections earlier this month. The election will need to be repeated if the parties are unable to form an executive within three weeks.