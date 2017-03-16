Register
18:13 GMT +316 March 2017
Live
    Search
    Members of the Kosovo Security Force take part in a field exercise in the village of Nashec near the town of Prizren on October 27, 2016

    Kosovo's 'Irresponsible' Intention to Create Army Imperils Europe - Moscow

    © AFP 2017/ ARMEND NIMANI
    Politics
    Get short URL
    19110

    Kosovo's intention to create a full-fledged army constitutes a threat to stability in Europe, according to Moscow.

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Pristina's intention to create Kosovo's Armed Forces is an extremely dangerous step for stability in the Balkans, and it contradicts the UN Security Council resolution, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said Thursday.

    "We consider the intention of the authorities in Pristina to implement, in spite of the position of Belgrade and the Kosovo Serbs, the transformation of the Kosovo Security Force into full-fledged Armed Forces an absolutely irresponsible step, which we consider extremely dangerous for stability in the Balkans and the European continent as a whole," Zakharova said at a briefing.

    Members of the Kosovo Security Force. File photo
    © AFP 2017/ ARMEND NIMANI
    Belgrade Might Turn to Moscow to Counter Threat of Breakaway Kosovo Army
    On March 7, Kosovo President Hashim Thaci sent to parliament a bill on transforming the Kosovo Security Force into the Kosovo army.

    Serbia expects that the European Union, Russia and the United States will contribute to its efforts in countering formation of the national army in Kosovo.

    Kosovo unilaterally proclaimed independence in 2008 and is recognized by over 100 UN member states. Serbia, as well as Russia, China, Israel, Iran, Spain, Greece and other countries do not recognize Kosovo’s independence.

    Related:

    Democratic Party of Serbia Accuses US, NATO of Subtly Backing Kosovo Army Plans
    Serbia Must Insist on Int’l Accords Prohibiting Creation of Kosovo Army
    Kosovo is Being Assisted in Creating a National Army: By Whom and Why?
    Tags:
    Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova, Europe, Balkans, Serbia, Russia, Kosovo
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    All comments

    • Reply
      Guru
      Chickens came to roost. EU and NATO dissolved armies of Serbia and Macedonia, so Shiptars of Kosovo and Albania have easy prey.
      Few thousands of recruits just returned from Syria with vast combat and NATO weaponry experienece. So, why not take an opportunity?
    Show new comments (0)

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Airtight: Russian MiG-31 Interceptor Jets Practice Defending the Sky Frontier
    Airtight: Russian MiG-31 Interceptor Jets Practice Defending the Sky Frontier
    Snoop Dogg Video Cartoon
    The Donald Versus The Doggfather
    US Interventions in World Politics: Infographic
    US Interventions in World Politics

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok