Kosovo's 'Irresponsible' Intention to Create Army Imperils Europe - Moscow

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Pristina's intention to create Kosovo's Armed Forces is an extremely dangerous step for stability in the Balkans, and it contradicts the UN Security Council resolution, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said Thursday.

"We consider the intention of the authorities in Pristina to implement, in spite of the position of Belgrade and the Kosovo Serbs, the transformation of the Kosovo Security Force into full-fledged Armed Forces an absolutely irresponsible step, which we consider extremely dangerous for stability in the Balkans and the European continent as a whole," Zakharova said at a briefing.

© AFP 2017/ ARMEND NIMANI Belgrade Might Turn to Moscow to Counter Threat of Breakaway Kosovo Army

On March 7, Kosovo President Hashim Thaci sent to parliament a bill on transforming the Kosovo Security Force into the Kosovo army.

Serbia expects that the European Union, Russia and the United States will contribute to its efforts in countering formation of the national army in Kosovo.

Kosovo unilaterally proclaimed independence in 2008 and is recognized by over 100 UN member states. Serbia, as well as Russia, China, Israel, Iran, Spain, Greece and other countries do not recognize Kosovo’s independence.