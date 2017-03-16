Russia, US Should Cooperate to Boost Mutual Trust - Moscow on Haley's Remarks

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — On Wednesday, Haley said in an interview with the NBC News broadcaster that the United States should never trust Russia.

"When people do not trust it is a complex. The feeling that you distrust somebody can be overcome when you run checks. One can remain in eternal distrust and live with eternal phobias. But I repeat, it is a demonstration of complexes. One can opt for cooperation and mutual checks. And this way is anchored in the international law, bilateral agreements… Nobody in Russia has refused to follow [this way]. So what seems to be the problem? Cooperate, speak and get rid of your complex," Zakharova said at a press briefing.

She also wondered when exactly this mistrust was triggered.

Since 2014, relations between Russia and Western countries, including the United States, deteriorated amid the crisis in Ukraine, and the United States, as well the European Union and their allies, has introduced several rounds of anti-Russia sanctions on the pretext of Moscow's alleged involvement in the Ukrainian conflict. Russia denies the allegations and has introduced countermeasures against the countries that targeted it with the sanctions.