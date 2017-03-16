Scottish First Minister Calls May's Words on Referendum Timetable 'Undemocratic'

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Earlier in the day, May said that "now is not the time" for a second Scottish referendum as people should first learn the results of the Brexit talks.

.@scotgov is not proposing #scotref now…but when the terms of Brexit clear and before it is too late to choose an alternative path. 1/4 https://t.co/ZR6LDtA8v8 — Nicola Sturgeon (@NicolaSturgeon) 16 марта 2017 г.

The Scottish parliament will vote next week on whether they should seek the UK parliament’s permission to hold a second vote via section 30 order.

"A section 30 order must be discussed and agreed now," Sturgeon stressed. "If the Tories refuse to do so, they would effectively be blocking Scotland's right to choose when the Brexit terms clear."

"This would be undemocratic given Scottish government clear mandate and also proof positive that the Tories fear the verdict of the Scottish people," the minister warned.

In 2014, Scotland voted to remain part of the United Kingdom, however, the 2016 Brexit vote showed that Scotland differed from England on the European Union membership, as it backed staying with the bloc by 62 percent against 38 percent.