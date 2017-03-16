Putin: Russia-Turkey Relations Returning to 'Mutually Beneficial Track'

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Russia's relations with Turkey are confidently returning to normal, Russian President Vladimir Putin said Thursday.

"Relations with Turkey are confidently returning to a normal mutually beneficial track," Putin said at a ceremony receiving the credentials of 18 new ambassadors to Russia.

In June, following Turkey's apology to Russia for the November 2015 incident, the sides began a reconciliation process. In August, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that Russia would gradually lift the economic restrictions imposed on Turkey.

On October 10, Putin announced the removal of embargo on Turkish fresh and dried oranges, tangerines, peaches, nectarines, plums and sloes.

"Thanks to the vigorous role of Russia and Turkey, it was possible to achieve a cessation of hostilities between the Syrian government troops and the armed opposition," Putin said.

"We know the role played by Turkey and we highly appreciate it. This made it possible to ensure the realization of the peaceful negotiating process in Astana on Syria," he added.

Putin said Russia and Turkey have outlined further plans to fight terrorism in Syria and facilitate "the political settlement in that country".

The civil war in Syria has been lasting for around six years with government troops fighting against numerous opposition factions and terror organizations such as al-Nusra Front and Daesh, outlawed in Russia.

The nationwide Syrian ceasefire regime was introduced on December 30, 2016. Terrorist organizations are not part of the ceasefire.