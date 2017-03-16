Putin: Russia Opposes Destabilization, Erosion of Int'l Relations

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Russia is against any attempts to destabilize and erode international relations, President Vladimir Putin said Thursday.

"Russia is against attempts to destabilize and erode international relations, which is fraught with a chaotic, less and less controllable slide toward escalation of tensions in the word," Putin said as he received credentials of 18 new ambassadors to Russia.

"The international situation indeed requires recovery. Self-restraint, wisdom, responsibility are necessary. Russia is calling for joint efforts to tackle real problems which the international community is facing," the president said.

Russia is trying to seek compromises in the foreign policy, to listen to and hear its partners, as well as to increase cooperation with all countries, according to Putin.

"Each state has its own national interests, its own history, its own vision of the modern world order. Let me stress that Russia regards this with a permanent respect. While promoting our foreign policy priorities and approaches, we always try to listen and hear partners, take into account their opinions and views, we are patiently trying to find compromise solutions," he said.

"At the same time there are no big and small partners for our country, any country is inherently valued, we are ready to build a dialogue on an equal basis, increase cooperation in a constructive and mutually respectful way with any of them," he added.