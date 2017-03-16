Reunification With Russia Saved Crimea From 'Nazi Regime, Civil War, Terror'

SIMFEROPOL (Sputnik) — Republic of Crimea head Sergei Aksyonov explained on Thursday the benefits of reunification with Russia, including the peninsula avoiding civil war and poverty.
"Watching the events in Ukraine, we see clearly what we left behind three years ago. A bloody Nazi regime, a civil war, state terror, poverty and havoc," Aksyonov said during a ceremonial assembly dedicated to the third anniversary of the referendum that led to the peninsula’s reunification with Russia.
Aksyonov added that Ukraine in its current state could not exist for a long time.
"It’s a temporary transitional formation that will change under pressure of external and internal factors," Aksyonov said, adding that the "Anti-Russian hysteria will inevitably give way to pragmatic state approach."
Crimea rejoined Russia after the referendum that was held on March 16, 2014. A total of 96.77 percent of the republic’s and 95.6 percent of Sevastopol’s voters spoke in favor of rejoining Russia. Kiev still considers Crimea an occupied territory.
The Russian authorities have repeatedly said that the people of Crimea have made their choice in a democratic vote in full accordance with international law and the UN Charter.
Reply | 1 | Edit | Delete Yes you would have to be delirious with joy for making the decision to rejoin Russia watching the terrible criminality chaos and economic collapse and poverty happening in Ukraine today. Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete How many Tatars have disappeared or been murdered since the russian invasion? Sputnik seems disinterested in facts. Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete ivanwa88, typical russian, still dreaming of dominating the USSR? Wake up Ivan, no-one wants your participation any more. Your presence is certainly not required. All the old USSR countries are sick of you and your murderous ways. Time for russians to clear up the mess inside russia: open a few hospitals, fight the AIDs epidemic, counter rampant alcoholism, remove your miniature czar and his criminal gang..... Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete Mishka I am not Russian although a family line served in the medical fields for over 150 years two brothers both eminent surgeons one whom became the Chief Surgeon in serving lengthy periods in both the St-Petersburgh and Moscow main hospitals. Later to form a Medical Research Center in St-Petersburgh.
ivanwa88
Ukraine had always been a terrible economic drain to the Soviet Union who constantly supported and reinforced its Industries many that were uplifted from other parts of the Soviet Union with much chagrin by locals who lost jobs to support the Ukrainian people.
Russian people especially the older generations will remember those days well and in most part not so fondly.
One wonders if the western and central parts which are mainly non Russian have developed over the years a lazy belligerent and hostile attitude and never wanted to work hard for all sorts of reasons?
The sooner a referendum in the eastern parts are held the better and let everybody get on with it.
The whole of Ukraine cannot be supported by either Europe or Russia or the US and the IMF it needs to be split into three regions which would also allow a decent buffer for Russia the other two regions could interact on normal levels with a understanding that NATO does not occupy or place radar and missile bases on the former lands of Ukraine.
But of course NATO does want the conflict to continue as its master the US demands radar and missiles are placed in the Ukraine and that's the real issue the rest is purely semantics.
Mishka Kyiv
Mishka Kyivin reply toivanwa88(Show commentHide comment)
ivanwa88
I have always followed the history what I wrote was factual yet you say you dont need Russia anymore only because you think the IMF will keep throwing money at you to get there missiles and Aegis radar into the Ukraine.
All in all you are a typical opportunist who feels even in the moment of imminent collapse that you have the Bull by the balls!!?
Believe me the IMF wont keep throwing Billions at you but then again any well positioned Ukrainian thinks they will flee with money and live happily ever after in Florida or California whilst the Ukraine economy lies in ruins and people starve that is your legacy Mishka and you most definitely know it but would never admit so, Yes?