Russia-Turkey Normalization Not Directed Against Other Countries - Lavrov

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – Improving relations between Russia and Turkey are not directed against other countries and do not aim to infringe their interests, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Thursday.

"Normalization of relations between Russia and Turkey should not be viewed as a process that can harm other states," Lavrov said in an interview with the Regional Post — Caucasus bimonthly. "We do not build political or economic alliances directed against third countries and infringing on anyone's interests."

Relations between the two countries deteriorated after a Russian Su-24 aircraft was shot down over Syria by a Turkish F-16 fighter.

In January 2016, Russia suspended its visa-free regime with Turkey, as well as introduced an embargo on a range of Turkish goods. In response to Moscow's actions, Turkey introduced a visa regime for Russian journalists a month later. Russian tourists do not need visas to travel to Turkey.

Bilateral relations began to improve following Turkey's apology in June 2016 and in October, Russia lifted its embargo. On Friday, the list of goods excluded from embargo was extended.

