"US interference in foreign countries' elections? That’s US policy," Pierce said on Wednesday.
Pierce noted that US support of destabilizing revolutions was not limited to just backing left-wing political movements, as the US senators claimed in their letter. He drew attention to the neo-Nazi groups that risen to prominence in and after the May 2014 Maidan revolution in Ukraine.
Pierce said the OSF had been used an instrument of the policy to foment such revolutions in the name of democracy and human rights. He noted the series of so-called "color" revolutions that had had occurred with clear US encouragement and support in such countries as Tajikistan, Georgia and Ukraine.
The letter also said funds distributed through USAID programs in Albania and Macedonia were used to intervene in party politics.
Earlier on Wednesday, a State Department official told Sputnik the department received the letter but it was standard practice not to release the contents of congressional correspondence.
RedBanner
It's all said in just one single short sentence! It's all they have ever done, as far as foreign policies are concerned, at least since WWI... Nothing else to add.