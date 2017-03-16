WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — A group of US senators led by Mike Lee called on Secretary of State Rex Tillerson in a letter published on Tuesday to immediately investigate how US funds were being used to interfere in party politics of other nations. According to the letter, one of the group’s involved in such activities was the USAID-funded and George Soros-backed Open Society Foundations (OSF).

"US interference in foreign countries' elections? That’s US policy," Pierce said on Wednesday.

Pierce noted that US support of destabilizing revolutions was not limited to just backing left-wing political movements, as the US senators claimed in their letter. He drew attention to the neo-Nazi groups that risen to prominence in and after the May 2014 Maidan revolution in Ukraine.

Pierce said the OSF had been used an instrument of the policy to foment such revolutions in the name of democracy and human rights. He noted the series of so-called "color" revolutions that had had occurred with clear US encouragement and support in such countries as Tajikistan, Georgia and Ukraine.

Pierce also suggested that ambitious groups seeking to seize power in countries around the world had learned how to use their financial resources to buy sympathetic influential supporters among US politicians and policymakers to support their efforts to topple governments and seize power for themselves.

The letter also said funds distributed through USAID programs in Albania and Macedonia were used to intervene in party politics.

Earlier on Wednesday, a State Department official told Sputnik the department received the letter but it was standard practice not to release the contents of congressional correspondence.