Turkish PM Calls Dutch, German People 'Friends' of Turkey Amid Political Scandal

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The tensions between Ankara and authorities of two EU nations erupted as several Turkish politicians were banned from holding rallies in Germany and the Netherlands.

"I hereby condemn the politicians of Germany and the Netherlands. Actually, most of the population there is not against Turkey; they are the friends of Turkey," Yildirim said, as quoted by the Anadolu news agency.

The relations between Berlin and Ankara became strained after German-Turkish journalist Deniz Yucel was arrested in Istanbul in February over alleged links to a terrorist organization and terrorist propaganda.

The situation between the two nations deteriorated further as authorities of several German cities, including Hamburg and Gaggenau, canceled Ankara's pre-referendum rallies. A number of high-ranking Turkish officials were to head the rallies among Turkish communities abroad in theirs efforts to secure support for national constitutional reform which would extend presidential powers.

In response to the rally bans, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan compared German authorities, and later Dutch authorities who had also banned visits of several Turkish officials, to Nazis.

On Saturday, Dutch authorities refused to let Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu's plane land in the country due to alleged security concerns. The authorities also prevented Family and Social Affairs Minister Fatma Betul Sayan Kaya from entering the Turkish consulate in Rotterdam and had police escort her to Germany.