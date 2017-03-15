Canada Contributes $5.6Mln to UN Refugee Resettlement Initiatives

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Nearly $4 million of the total investments will support the UNHCR’s 2017 Global Appeal to the international community for funding to enhance its ability to identify displaced persons who suffer in areas of extreme poverty, military conflicts and disrupted economic activity, the release specified.

"This funding will pay for the recruitment and deployment of refugee experts to work with the UNHCR in the screening and submission of refugees in need of resettlement," the release stated.

Another $1.6 million, the release added, will be granted to the International Catholic Migration Commission (ICMC), a non-profit organization working on variety of migration issues.

Canada's refugee acceptance rate in 2016 reached 66 percent, which is the highest number in the last five years, according to the most recent data from the Immigration and Refugee Board.