Free Syrian Army Decision to Skip Astana Talks Final - Chief of Staff

ASTANA (Sputnik) — On Tuesday, Abu Zeid and the head of the Syrian armed opposition delegation at the first two rounds of Astana talks on Syrian settlement, Mohammed Alloush, separately confirmed that the armed opposition made a final decision to not participate in the third round of Astana talks.

On Tuesday, the Syria talks officially kicked off in Astana, the capital of Kazakhstan.

"The decision not to participate is final. The situation has not changed, " Berri said, asked on the possibility of the FSA representatives arrival to Astana.