Russia Condemns Terrorist Attacks in Damascus Aimed at Derailing Syria Talks

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Earlier in the day, a suicide bomber caused an explosion in the Palace of Justice in Damascus killing at least 31 and injuring 60. Later, a second explosion occurred in a restaurant resulting in injuries of 20 people.

No jihadist group operating in Syria has claimed responsibility for the attacks so far.

"We condemn these new atrocities by terrorists, clearly planned to coincide with the third round of international talks on Syria in Astana. We extend condolences to the families of the victims, and wish speedy recovery to the injured," the ministry said in a statement.

The two explosions on Wednesday took place four days after a deadly twin suicide blast in Damascus. On Saturday, two blasts occurred near Bab al-Saghir cemetery in Damascus. Syrian Interior Minister Mohammad Shaar confirmed that at least 40 people were killed and 120 injured as a result of the attack.

The Tahrir al Sham militant group, which was organized at the initiative of the Jabhat Fatah al Sham terror group (formerly known as al-Nusra Front), is said to have claimed responsibility for the attack.